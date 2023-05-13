Ranching a big business but also a family tradition

EDITOR’S NOTE: South Dakota has more than three times as many cattle as people, with an estimated human population of around 914,000. Nine states — Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming — have more cows than people, and South Dakota has the highest ratio of cows to humans. May is National Beef Month, and it’s also celebrated in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem signed a proclamation on April 26 designating the month. The Hamlin County farmer and rancher also told an assembled group of South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors that all South Dakotans are required to eat a double cheeseburger every day in May.
The Black Hills Pioneer won’t hold you to that beefy standard, but we have prepared a menu of meaty stories on the beef cattle industry. This is the third of a three-part series
SPEARFISH — Ranching is a business, a big business.
It’s also a cherished way of life for most of the folks who put in long days and nights tending to cattle and other livestock, making sure they are fed and watered, watched and inspected, marketed and sold. A pair of Spearfish ranching families wouldn’t have it any other way.
Nate and Jayna Frederickson, who own and operate the Frederickson Ranch, have a herd of hundreds of registered Hereford and Angus as well as commercial cows for an embryo transfer (ET) program and markets bulls through a private limited liability company called Pyramid Beef, which was established in 2009.
The Fredericksons host an annual bull sale event the first Saturday in December.
They work with their two sons, Teegan and Tiernan, and Nate’s parents, Mark and Mary Kay Frederickson, who are still active and involved in the family enterprises.
The family’s roots are in west-central Minnesota, when Nate’s grandfather, Don Frederickson, started ranching near Murdock in 1950. Don’s son Mark expanded and relocated the operation north to Starbuck, Minn., to take advantage of the rolling hills and grasslands, which are better suited for beef cattle. In 1992, he introduced a small herd of black Angus cows heavily influenced by the great maternal herds of McCumber Van Dyke and Gartner Denwoh.
Nate came to South Dakota in 2002 and worked with veterinarians selling vaccines for 15 years. He made many contacts through this work and it helped him transition to ranching, which became his full-time career in 2015.
The Hereford cows are primarily run around the Frederickson Ranch headquarters and leased ground, which is in close proximity.
The Angus cows are wintered on their Wyoming Ranch, which is 13 miles west of the Frederickson Ranch headquarters and summered on leased ground south of Sundance, Wyo. The commercial cows are kept on three forest permits in the Black Hills National Forest.
Nate’s parents also moved west, as Mark and Mary Kay relocated to western South Dakota in 2011, buying a ranch from Donavan and Duane Nicholas. It has become the headquarters of the family operation and the site of the annual bull sale.
In 2020, Nate and Jayna purchased a ranch 13 miles west of the Frederickson Ranch headquarters near Sundance, Wyo., from Jon Lienemann. This is primarily where the registered Angus herd is located.
Pyramid Beef was formed through a marketing partnership between the Fredericksons and fellow cattleman Jason McClennan and Jonathan Marohl. The original partnership allowed them to provide enough bulls to justify having their own sale, providing problem-free seedstock to commercial cattleman with a goal of always ensuring excellent customer service
The sale was held for the first seven years at the St. Onge Livestock barn, but in 2017, the Fredericksons built a sale facility and moved the sale to their ranch west of Spearfish.
Marohl split off for logistical reasons in 2018 and now hosts his own bull sale in central North Dakota. The Frederickson and McLennan families market over 200 bulls a year through both a production sale and private treaty in the spring.
The Fredericksons employ two full-time workers, herdsman Ross Potter, who has a “wealth of knowledge in the cattle industry.” Porter, who joined the team in 2019, manages the day-to-day operations of the cow herd and the bull development center. He also performs all the artificial inseminations, and assists in the mating decisions.
In 2022, Jason Anders was hired, with a focus on haying, irrigation and day-to-day cattle operation. Anders’ expertise in mechanics and technology is also highly valued.
Nate Frederickson oversees the entire operation. He said he has come to realize the vital importance of marketing.
“Raising quality seedstock cattle is only part of the equation,” he said on the ranch website. “Marketing and direct customer relationships are what contribute to success.”
Customers want efficient, low-maintenance genetics, along with exceptional customer service and avenues to help them add value to their bottom line, Frederickson said.
Family tradition
Jeff and Jodi Sleep are part of a multigenerational operation that keeps the Sleep Ranch in rural Spearfish thriving.
Its history goes back to Dakota Territory, when Henry Sleep came to the Black Hills from England in 1883 with plans to dig for gold. He worked in the Homestake Mine in the Lead-Deadwood area and homesteaded west of Spearfish. Henry and his family also grew produce that they sold to the miners. The original homestead house is still occupied by family members.
As you would expect over 140 years, the ranch has undergone changes. It originally raised Herefords cattle, and has transitioned to Saler cross, to Angus, and now to Simmental-Angus cross.
“These changes have come as we have been devoted to developing cattle that can perform on many levels, including challenging range conditions, feedlot performance, and ultimately provide a high quality product on the consumers’ plate,” the Sleep Ranch website explains.
Being located on the northern foothills of the Black Hills allows them to take advantage of the abundant summer forage, fresh mountain water and desirable grazing conditions in the high country, as well as the milder winter weather in the foothills.
The cattle are finished with a combination of grass, hay, and grain until they reach market weight. But the process started even before the calves were born.
The Sleep Ranch selects breeding stock that excels in leanness, with well-marbled beef, tender to provide an enjoyable eating experience.
“Through artificial insemination and natural service, we breed to some of the best bulls in the country,” the website explains. “We recently started DNA testing our replacement heifers so we can more accurately select cattle that carry traits that meet our goals.”
Customers have the option to buy either a whole beef or a half beef. Advance orders are required. In the summer, they do market a limited amount of individually wrapped steaks, roasts, and ground beef through the Iron Creek Campground and Store.
A love of the land and work
Nate Frederickson’s life changed when he came to South Dakota. He met Jayna Anders in 2002 and they married two years later.
In 2007, their first son, Teegan, was born and then in 2009, their second son, Tiernan. Cattlemen almost from birth, they cherish managing their registered Hereford herd.
“The boys have been very successful showing steers and heifers at various local shows, county and state fairs,” the ranch website states. “In 2021, Teegan won the South Dakota State Grand Champion Hereford Steer with his home-raised LCX Perfecto 11B ET steer.”
Nate Frederickson, 45, hopes to keep doing this work for decades to come.
“I love everything about it,” he said. “I love working with the cattle. The genetic process, and you get to wake up to that view every morning.”
Jeff Sleep, 55, loves the outdoor life. It’s the best part of ranching, in his view.
“I like being my own boss, having a variety of work in a beautiful surrounding, and working with animals,” Jeff said.
Jodi Sleep, 55, is drawn to the spiritual connection she feels. They are protectors of the land, and take that very seriously.
“It’s definitely a privilege to be a steward of a small part of God’s creation,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to raise a family as the lifestyle teaches many valuable lessons of family relationships, work ethic, life and death, and trusting God
Jodi said it’s comforting to know their family tradition will continue for years to come.
Their son Carson, 24, and his wife Damaris are raising their son Silas just a mile north of them, and Jeff’s parents live nearby as well. All their homes are west of Spearfish.
“Our kids help out a ton,” Jodi said. “Of course, Carson lives right here and works with us full-time. Our daughter Sydney and her husband Ben live in Belle Fourche and help out. And our daughter Sami and her husband Carl live near Madison and come out often with their family to help with things such as branding and round-up and during busy times.”
Carson works on the ranch and also operates a YouTube channel that is growing followers like grass on a sunny hill.
“Our son is the sixth generation on the ranch, he is raising the seventh as his son is 5 months old,” Jodi said. “We treasure that heritage.”
