STURGIS — Joe Urbaniak could see the writing on the wall.
The fifth-generation central Meade County rancher had more cattle than his parched land could sustain. Lack of moisture means no grass and no hay crop. Some say it’s the worst they have seen in 50 years or more.
So, Urbaniak did what many ranchers in the area have been contemplating. He sold off some of his cattle.
“We sold some pairs a couple weeks back at St. Onge. A guy from Wisconsin bought them. I guess Wisconsin has more grass than we do,” Urbaniak said.
Urbaniak isn’t alone, said Justin Tupper, general manager of St. Onge Livestock. He said the number of cattle on the auction block is unusually high for this time of year.
“We had 3,000 cattle here last week at a time when we usually have about 300. We’re probably going to have another 2,500 cattle this week when we should be in one of the slowest times of the year. There is no question that people are starting to thin them out,” Tupper said of ranchers’ cattle herds.
The cattle being sold are cow/calf pairs and replacement heifers.
“We will start getting into some of the younger pairs as things progress,” he said.
Who’s buying the cattle? People from out of the state, Tupper said.
“That kind of happens when there is a dry area. Everybody thinks there might be a bargain and so they show up,” he said.
Prices have been steady at St. Onge Livestock, Tupper said.
“We’ve been very nervous about the market on them. When it gets this dry in this big of an area, it’s hard to move pairs,” he said.
Young pairs are fetching $1,700 to $1,800, middle-aged pairs $1,400 to $1,600 and older pairs $1,200 to $1,300.
So far, St. Onge hasn’t had to split the pairs to sell them, but that may happen after the Fourth of July, Tupper said.
“It will be more money to the producer to split them,” he said. “This is a difficult time. It takes a long time to build herds back up. It will take a long time to get that equity back. It’s going to be tough on our ranching community.”
Lack of water and grass are contributing factors to the sell off, he said.
“The real elephant in the room is what are we going to feed the cattle this fall. Hay is going to be really high priced and they are going to have to make some very hard decisions whether to try to borrow money to buy hay to keep the cows, or sell the cows. That’s where it is going to get tough,” Tupper said.
Some ranchers won’t even get one cutting of hay, he said.
“You go north and west of us and it’s dry, dry, dry everywhere,” Tupper said.
Urbaniak said he’s contemplating whether or not it’s worth it to even fire up the swather to cut the meager hay. “Everything is pretty well stunted,” he said.
He does have some carry over hay he can use.
But he also knows that sooner rather than later he will be faced with having to pipe water to his cattle.
“We got pipe in all the pastures, it’s just a matter of turning it on. But then you also have the job of checking that every day,” he said.
How dry is it?
Melissa Smith, a hydrologist with National Weather Service in Rapid City for the past 15 years, said most of western South Dakota is suffering under moderate and severe drought.
“With the dry winter that we had and going into the spring with lack of soil moisture, the stock ponds and dug-outs are dry,” she said.
Eastern Meade County has been particularly hard hit, falling in the severe category.
The drought monitor for South Dakota released this week showed that 94.41% of the state affected by drought. Last year, only about 9% of the state was affected by drought.
May is usually one of the wetter months for western South Dakota, but that did not happen this year. Both Elm Springs and Plainview in eastern Meade County received under 2 inches of moisture for the month. For Elm Springs, that compares to 4.6 inches or May five years ago.
“In an average may they (Elm Springs) gets about 3 inches,” Smith said.
The precipitation has been spotty. Areas around Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Newell are about normal for this time of year.
Lack of moisture this springs combined with above-average temperatures and wind made for the perfect storm for drought conditions, Smith said.
“It is really drying out conditions across the entire area,” she said.
And it won’t be getting better anytime soon, Smith said.
“There really isn’t much chance of measurable moisture on the horizon for the next two weeks,” she said.
Ranchers laugh so they won’t cry
Central Meade County rancher and businessman Gary Cammack’s assessment of the situation this year – “it’s bad.”
There has been little moisture which translates to zero hay. Cammack and his wife, Amy, bought their first plot of ag land in 1978 and says this is the driest he’s ever seen it.
“All you can do is pray and get as creative as you can. Then you cull the herd to fit what hay pile you have left,” he said.
Some folks have the luxury of carry over hay, but that too will only last so long.
And any hay or supplemental feed you might buy for the cattle is expensive. As an example, corn was selling for $3. The price of corn this week was $6.55 a bushel.
“It’s got everyone thinking hard about what is possible. I heard this week that there is a fair amount of wheat that will be cut for hay,” he said.
The drought is on everyone’s mind. At Cammack Ranch Supply in Union Center, the customers make light of their situation, he said.
“They figure they may as well laugh because they don’t want to cry about it,” Cammack said. “You drive between Union Center and Sturgis at mid-day, and it will about bring a tear to your eye. They country is gray. And all the dams are empty.”
Some ranchers have resorted to fencing around the dams so the cattle don’t get bogged down in the mud and muck or drink tainted water.
Help could come from the federal government in the form of the release of CRP ground for haying and grazing.
“I’m hearing that at the federal level they are making some provisions for that to happen quicker,” Cammack said.
With so many obstacles being thrown their way, why do ranchers continue to do what they do.
“There is no other option. You continue on, or you quit. I ain’t ready to quit,” Urbaniak said. “It will get better. You never know what the next year will bring.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.