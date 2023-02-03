BHSS Ranch Rodeo 2.jpg

THe Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo was held Tuesday in Rapid City. Pictured are the Corn Creek Bandits’ team members raise their arms to signal the end of their Rope, Mug, and Tie go-round. They placed third in this event at 39.26 seconds.  Gordon Livestock team members finish a Head, Heel, and Brand go-round. The quartet’s second-place time was 46.51 seconds. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

RAPID CITY — Tuesday’s Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo gave spectators a sample of everyday life on the ranch.

Four-person teams competed against the clock and one another in Trailer Loading; Rope, Tie, and Mug; Head, Heel, and Brand; and the bronc ride.

