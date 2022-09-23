bhp
NEWELL – The annual Newell Ram Show & Sale wrapped up its 77th year on Sept. 17.

Randy Oliver of Newell, judged the show. Winning the Overall Champion Ram was the Rambouillet from Dry Creek Rambouillet, Hot Springs. Overall Champion Ewe was the Rambouillet from Crawford Rambouillet of Pipestone, Minn.

