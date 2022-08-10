Rally vehicle tally shows numbers up

STURGIS — State figures show that Sturgis Motorcycle Rally traffic is up this year, but local law enforcement officials say their instincts tell them otherwise.
Counts of vehicles entering Sturgis since its official opening Friday show an increase of about 7.5% over the previous five-year average. The tallies are compiled by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Rally show vehicles entering at nine locations on Friday, at 56,855 — up 11.4% from the previous five-year average. Saturday’s numbers showed 62,199 entering — up 5%, and Sunday there were 60,672 entering — up 6.8%.
And, another indicator, tons of garbage collected by the Sturgis Public Works Department, shows a decrease of about 50 tons over last year, Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said Monday.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said at the daily Rally news conference Monday afternoon that from the county standpoint, it’s been a pretty typical year.
“Our jail numbers are up which is indicative of the crowd being down maybe a little bit,” he said.
Merwin explained that when crowds are smaller, law enforcement has an easier time to maneuver through traffic and make stops, unlike when large crowds descend on the area and there is gridlock.
“Our DWIs are up obviously because we can get out and do those kinds of things,” he said.
Sheriff’s department stats show that since Friday, there have been 123 traffic stops as compared to 108 last year — up 13%.
“Overall, it’s been a good year, and so far, it’s been a good crowd. Things are going well for us,” Merwin said.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater echoed Merwin’s sentiments saying he, too, believed the crowds were a bit smaller.
“We started out slow and we’re starting to pick up. It’s been kinda slow the last couple nights as far as the amount of people,” he said.
City stats show calls for service are down about 300. Part of that can be attributed to fewer interactions with Rallygoers about open container rules. Last year, in the first year of allowing people to have beer or wine in event cups in the downtown area of Sturgis, there were a lot of contacts to explain the rules. Both the sheriff and police chief say Friday’s heat, which topped out at 100 degrees, led to many calls of Rallygoers suffering from heat-related ailments such as heat stroke and even heart attacks.
Forecasts for the remainder of the week show that temperatures are again going to climb with highs in the mid-90s.
VanDewater’s advice is to hydrate, but without alcohol.
“Drink water, or something with electrolytes,” he said.
Merwin agreed saying hydration is key.
“If you’re a hard-core biker you realize, but if you’re one of these Saturday-Sunday bikers you don’t realize that when you’re driving that heat and hot air is taking the fluids out of you whether you realize it or not. You better drink when you stop because you are going to need it,” he said. Last year’s estimated attendance was 555,000.
