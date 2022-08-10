STURGIS — Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Lensegrav can’t contain his excitement when he talks about the department’s new pumper truck.
The truck came from Rosenbauer, an Austria-based builder of fire apparatus worldwide, and has all the bells and whistles a fire chief could ever want.
The best part is that the company donated the new 1,000-gallon capacity pumper, valued at between $650,000-$700,000, to the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department as part of a deal that makes Rosenbauer the “Official Fire Truck” of the Sturgis Rally.
The Sturgis VFD plans to use the new truck to replace two aging trucks in its fleet — the department’s rescue truck and its Engine 4. The department’s rescue truck is more than 25 years old, and Engine 4 has almost met its lifespan, Lensegrav said.
Because the Sturgis VFD is staffed by volunteers, it will be a lot easier getting one apparatus to a fire rather than multiple vehicles.
Talk of Rosenbauer becoming an official Rally sponsor started about two years ago, Lensegrav said.
Officials with Rosenbauer made a presentation at last year’s Rally concerning a sponsorship deal. Once the deal was struck, Lensgrav had a lot of say in how the truck was built.
There are countless storage areas and specially built cubbies to accommodate a dozen of the department’s breathing tanks. It has slide out tool racks and on the rear is a “lazy-Susan” type rack which holds three different extrication tools.
“It’s set up so we can haul all our stuff. We will have everything we will need on one apparatus,” Lensegrav said. “It will be most helpful for calls like accidents when you always have the possibility of a fire, so you like to take your rescue truck and you have to take a fire engine also. So, instead of having to rely on enough people to get two apparatuses there, we just have to take one.”
Lensegrav admits the truck was “fast-tracked” so the department would have it by this year’s Rally.
“It was less than a year to get it. Especially at this point in time, people wait a long time for a truck like this. But they took very good care of us to get this here,” he said.
The truck will be a huge benefit to the community, Lensegrav said.
“We have a brand-new fire apparatus for the protection of the city with a bigger pump and bigger tank. This is one of the best things we could have done for this community,” he said.
The truck has been a huge morale booster for the department’s volunteers, Lensegrav said.
“Everyone who has come up and looked at it since we got it in last night are all excited. They are just beside themselves,” Lensegrav said Saturday morning.
Some firefighters have told Lensegrav the new truck could be a great recruitment tool.
“One guy said, ‘If I saw this driving around, I’d come up and volunteer,’” Lensegrav said.
Brian Gaalswyk of Heiman Fire Equipment, a Rosenbauer dealer, said the company prefers making a direct donation to a fire department.
“It’s a way for us to give back. We wanted to make sure these guys are taken care of,” Gaalswyk said.
And Gaalswyk said the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has traditionally been a gathering spot for firefighters from across the country.
Lensegrav said the pumper will be on display for the company for the remainder of Rally week, then be placed in service early next week.
