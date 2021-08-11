STURGIS — With early crowds flocking to Sturgis and a huge opening day, some believed this year’s 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could be a record setter.
While numbers from the first four days of the Rally show attendance is up from a year ago, it is falling short of the behemoth 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in 2015.
A total of 252,737 vehicles were counted over the first four days of the rally from Friday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 9, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. That’s up about 16% from the 217,778 vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations for the 80th Rally last year. But it is down nearly 30% from the estimated 359,692 count from 2015.
The DOT said that on Friday, 55,326 vehicles entered Sturgis. That’s up 11% from Friday last year, but down 13.2% from the 75th Rally. On Saturday, Aug. 7, an estimated 67,482 entered Sturgis. That was up 23.1% from Saturday last year, but down 18% from the 75th.
Sunday numbers showed 65,771 entering Sturgis — up 17.1% from 2020, but down 27.2% from the 75th in 2015. And Monday numbers showed 64,158 entering Sturgis up 12.6% from last year and down 33.5% from the 75th Rally.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said that from Sunday to Monday they could tell that the number of people in town had fallen from a high on Saturday.
“Overall we’re having a very good Rally,” he said.Other indicators show the Rally is still large. As of Sunday, the Sturgis Public Works Department hauled nearly 38 tons of trash to Belle Fourche. That’s up 16.5% from the same time last year.
The city also reported that they had issued 729 temporary vending licenses. That number compares to 636 in 2019 (which city officials characterized as their last “normal” year).
Rally director Jerry Cole said Sunday the Rally has run smoothly, and he believes attendance is still on par for a very good year.
He said the official Rally photo taken by Sturgis photographer Bob Davis at noon Saturday was one of the largest Davis had seen. Also, as Cole made his way with others on the Mayor’s Ride Saturday through the Black Hills he compared this year to the 75th.
“I was down in the Southern Hills during the 75th and so when I went through yesterday (Saturday), I kinda related to that and it was as busy as the 75th,” he said.
The coming days will tell the story of whether this year’s Rally will rank among the largest for Rally attendance. The Rally will officially end on Sunday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.