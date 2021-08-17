STURGIS — Beef took center stage at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point Friday during this year’s 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council highlighted South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers at the annual Beef Throwdown Burger Battle. The beef producers were teamed with media partners as they battled for the title of 2021 Beef Throwdown champions.
Celebrity Chef Justin Warner, a South Dakota Beef ambassador, was the host for the event.
Teams were given prime hamburger meat and asked to create their best burger. Each team was allowed one secret ingredient.
Among those from the beef industry participating were Justin Tupper, St. Onge Livestock; Josh Geigle, Wall; Chance Anderson, Isabelle; Corey Levin, Hereford; and Les Shaw, White Owl.
Tupper’s secret ingredient was home-grown tomatoes. Shaw kept his secret ingredient – crumbled bacon - under wraps from both the judges and other competitors.
Shaw and his partner, Jeff Menkens, were ultimately named winners of this year’s competition.
Also during the Burger Battle, audience members participated in a cattle calling contest for a chance to win one of three Napoleon Travel Grills.
SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert said it’s always fun to be a part of the Rally.
“We are excited to help provide education to consumers on the importance of beef in a whole plate diet and have a little fun along the way as we highlight our ranch communities and South Dakota’s hard working beef farmers and ranchers,” she said.
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.
For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com.
