STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit.
Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.
“Like all things over eight decades old, the Rally has changed and evolved over the years,” said Mayor Mark Carstensen while welcoming those in the audience and online. “But the core has remained the same. That is motorcycles, the American spirit, public-private partnerships, brother and sisterhood, the beautiful Black Hills, and our little town, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors, for the goal of them to enjoy Sturgis, stay safe, and come back and visit us again.”
Rally and Events Director, Tammy Even-Cordell, broke down the events put on by her team at this year’s Rally.
These included the new event Ride with the Chief, which had 33 bike registrations plus nine passengers, and Even-Cordell said the plan is growing the event to promote, “community-oriented policing, philanthropy and pre-Rally activity.”
Other events included, but not limited to, were the Mayor’s Pub Crawl, Ride With a Local, and the Legendary Sturgis 5k which had over 85 participants this year, the oldest being 77, and the youngest only 15.
Even-Cordell concluded her segment of the presentation with interesting facts about the 82nd Rally.
“This is my favorite part.” Even-Cordell said, reading off a few facts. “The majority of city staff worked 26 days straight. No time off, usually with overtime, to host the state’s largest tourist event, and they still smile.”
Next, Sponsorship Director Lance Scherer made his way onstage to discuss sponsors and partnerships. He first talked about how attendees receive information.
“If you look at the chart you’ll see that roughly 75% of all information is received from, survey response, is derived from the official Facebook page and official Rally website.”
He said that the official Rally website is the primary means of receiving information, and has increased by 8 percent in the past five years. Facebook comes in second, and has increased by 31% in the same five years.
Scherer also provided a case study that said, “42% of American attendees surveyed identify as active duty military personnel, or as veterans.” He then stressed the importance of partnering with the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Foundation because of the military and veteran attendance.
Beka Zerbst, Sturgis City councilwoman and Chair of the Rally and Events Committee, discussed demographics.
In terms of the residence of Rally guests’ this year compared to 2017, Zerbst said most guests came from surroundings areas, per usual, but there was a drop in international residence.
In 2017, the city saw 11.5% of guests come internationally, and in 2022, the number dropped to 4.4%. This difference is largely influenced by current global economic uncertainties.
However, Zerbst said the top markets, or surrounding areas, exactly match the ones targeted through the advertising program that the city used in partnership with the state Department of Tourism. This is a big change from five years ago.
Rallygoers have also gotten less gray and don’t own bikes as the years go by.
Zerbst showed the average age in 2017 being 53.5 years old, and only 50.8 years old in 2022. She also said that non-motorcycle ownership has increased from 1% to 12% since 2015.
The demographics found also showed where guests spend their days while visiting.
“The average number of days spent downtown has increased in the last five years, and we know that that is because of all the hard work of our Rally and Events Department.” Zerbst said. “Our staff works really hard at having just really great, fun events happening all week long.”
This year, 15% of attendees were here for the first time, compared to 27% in 2021.
The average attendee had been to Sturgis nine times before, Zerbst said, but long-term attendees have dropped since the 75th Rally.
Zerbst did say, however, that 2020 introduced new, loyal attendees to the event.
In the case of demographics, Zerbst also provided daily attendance stats, how people got to Sturgis, and where they stayed.
Statistics showed that there’s a decline the last weekend of the event and 84.5% don’t stay longer than the official closing, 41.8% of attendees ride their motorcycle to Sturgis, and there’s been a 4% increase in private housing rentals since 2018.
“(Increase in private housing rentals), of course, is due to the increase in popularity of Airbnbs (and) VRBOs.” Zerbst said.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie presented, “82nd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally By the Numbers.”
In the presentation, he broke down all the charitable events that happened during the Rally, and said that in total, the event raised $1,023,985 for charities, making it one of the largest charitable events in the state.
“Over $1 million was generated during this year’s Rally alone. So we’re not talking over 82 years, we’re talking over one year; over nine days.” Ainslie said. “Almost all of that is for local Black Hills charities.”
He said that almost all of the money comes from out of state as well.
The estimated total attendance for the 82nd Rally was 505,000
“As the Washington Post reminded me this year, for the last two years in a row this was the largest event the world had ever seen.” Ainslie said.
Texas A&M completed a study on the impact the Rally has on the economy, due to curiosity, and the results were shared by Ainslie.
The study showed that the motorcycle Rally generates an estimated $784.1 million to the economy of South Dakota.
“($784.1 million is) about 1.3% of the total South Dakota GDP (gross domestic product).” Ainslie said.
The study also showed that nearly $45 million in state and local sales tax collected is related to Rally business.
The figures for this study were calculated using the estimated attendance.
Breaking the numbers down into spending per person, the study found that Rallygoers spent about $798 in the Sturgis area during their stay, and about $558 outside the Sturgis area during that time.
Ainslie said the study showed that total spending during the 82nd Rally within South Dakota was estimated at $643.2 million, and $396 million was within the Sturgis Area.
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley came to talk about the museum saying their mission is to, “collect, preserve, and interpret the history of motorcycling, honor those who have made a significant impact on the sport and the lifestyle, and pay tribute to the heritage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
To end the 2022 Post Rally Summit, Even-Cordell and Ainslie gave a preview of what’s to come for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
It was said throughout the summit by multiple presenters that attendees were coming to and leaving the event early. Even-Cordell said their reasoning is to “avoid the crowds.”
In an effort to increase attendance towards the end of the event, Even-Cordell said the city will introduce the Legendary Sturgis Main Street Road Race.
“This will be the first ever road race in Main Street, downtown area, during the motorcycle Rally.” Even-Cordell said. “This will allow the momentum and the crowds to build during the week, with the excitement of this legendary thing that’s going to happen. This will provide our entire unique visitor experience that cannot be replicated or mimicked elsewhere.”
The 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held on Aug 4-13, 2023
