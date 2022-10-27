Sturgis Rally.jpg

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit.

Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.