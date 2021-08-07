Rally fundraiser to benefit Mike Larson family

LEAD — Lead businesses want to invite the bikers and everyone else to town for a free music festival to raise money for Mike Larson, who was badly burned in the fire July 10.
“Bikers, Tunes, and Brews” is the name of the six-day music festival that will be held in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot and in front of Aspire Boutique. The event will feature music from more than seven different performers, every day from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 8-13. A portion of the event proceeds, along with all freewill donations, will be given to his family to help with expenses related to his medical care.
Larson suffered life-threatening second- and third-degree burns when a five-unit apartment, located in downtown Lead, burned. He is currently being treated at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo., where friends and family maintain a blog at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/michaellarson2/journal to give updates about his condition. In addition to the Rally fundraiser, a Michael N. Larson benefit account has been set up for donations at First Interstate Bank.
“We wanted a way to raise money for somebody in need, and Mike is the perfect candidate,” said Sarah Larson, who is organizing the event along with local musician Bubba Startz and her sister, Emily Kutil. “We all know Mike, we all love him and he’s everyone’s friend. He’s very loved around town. We know that he could use some support. His family needs some support too because they’re obviously having to uproot their whole lives for this.”
Performers at the fundraiser will include Bubba Startz, Nick Linn, Tanner Johns, Honker Robinson, Miles Between, Mark Mowry, Bodhi Linde and more. Additionally, Larson said an open container permit that spans from the visitor’s center parking lot up Main Street to Dakota Shivers, will allow patrons to take their drinks on their way to enjoy other downtown businesses.
“Enjoy local food and craft beers while you experience the authentic Black Hills shopping and talent,” Sarah Larson wrote in a statement. “See what the amazing city of Lead has to offer and help raise money for our friend and neighbor who was badly burned rescuing his beloved dogs from a house fire. A portion of proceeds will be allocated, as well as donations received on site.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.