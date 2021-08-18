Rakow thanked for decade of service to Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Volunteer Firefighter Rylan Rakow received a longevity award for 10 years of service to the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department at Monday’s City Commission meeting. Rylan was presented with the honor by his father, Fire Chief Jason Rakow, who said Rylan is the department’s Vice President, Fire Safety Officer, has earned the honor of Firefighter of the Year, and is usually the one on the end of the fire hose putting fires out. City Commission President Gary Todd said Rylan is the future of the department. “The work he puts in is amazing,” Todd said. “I wish we had 20 other young people just like him. We’d be in great shape for the future. Thank you very much, Rylan.”
