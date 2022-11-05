STURGIS – Since 1990, the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has been bringing communities together on the foundations of fellowship and home-ownership.

“It’s just great to be together, even on a blustery day, to be able to get these walls up, Lord, it’s symbolic but it’s literal too, a way of sheltering hearts and minds,” said Scott Engmann, executive director for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, as he prayed over a wall-raising Thursday in Sturgis.

