STURGIS – Since 1990, the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has been bringing communities together on the foundations of fellowship and home-ownership.
“It’s just great to be together, even on a blustery day, to be able to get these walls up, Lord, it’s symbolic but it’s literal too, a way of sheltering hearts and minds,” said Scott Engmann, executive director for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, as he prayed over a wall-raising Thursday in Sturgis.
Black Hills Habitat for Humanity pairs a group of dedicated administrators with local volunteers and first-time homebuyers, to take an active role in literally building the community. In Sturgis, Thursday, one such project was underway.
“It means so much for the community to see so many people willing to come here, give of themselves so that other people can have a safe, habitable place where they can call home,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie. “We look forward to the family here being able to enjoy a wonderful time in our community.”
Sabrina Whitford, a Sturgis native who has worked for Black Hills Special Services for eight years, will own the home under construction in Sturgis.
“It was super amazing yesterday, putting up that last piece and being like, ‘wow, this is my home,’” Whitford said. “It makes me appreciate it so much more, all of the work that goes into it.”
Whitford said in order to qualify for the program, she had to log 250 hours participating in the actual construction of the house, as well as pass a series of course designed to help new homeowners navigate homeownership.
“They’re super great classes through Love INC. (of the Black Hills), I’m actually still doing some just because they’re so great,” she said. “It’s a really good program.”
Whitford’s sister, Samantha, is also participating in the program; with plans to have her home built just a block away. Whitford said she’s very grateful to own a home in Sturgis, but also the opportunity to remain so close to her family.
“I’m just really thankful,” she said. “There’s not many words to describe it other than that, and God is great.”
