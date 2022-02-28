Races set for mayor, council in Sturgis

STURGIS — Sturgis will have races for mayor and Sturgis City Council in three of the four wards in the April 12 municipal election.
Petitions to run for the offices had to be filed by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Incumbent Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen will face challenger Tammy Bohn.
Carstensen, who works for Auto Max in Rapid City, is seeking his fifth term as mayor of Sturgis. He was first elected mayor in 2011 following Maury LaRue who had been mayor since 2007.
Bohn is co-owner of Sturgis Guns. She and her husband, Justin, have owned several businesses in the community.
Bohn also worked for the Sturgis Rally & Events Department with the city of Sturgis for a little over two years from February 2014 to May of 2016. During that time, she focused on Rally sponsorships, marketing, ecommerce, and social media.
In Ward 1, incumbent Mike Bachand will face another former city employee, Brenda Vasknetz.
Bachand is a military veteran and businessman.
Vasknetz worked for the city for 27 years including as Sturgis Rally & Events Director.
In Ward 2, the incumbent Dave Martinson will not seek re-election. Tony Dargatz, who works for Sanford Underground Research Facility, has filed petitions and will run unopposed for that seat.
There will be a three-person race for the council seat in Ward 3. Those filing petitions include Preston Williams, David Murtha and Sean Natchke.
Current council member Jason Anderson is not running for re-election. Those filing petitions for the seat include Preston Williams, David Murtha and Sean Natchke.
In Ward 4, Kevin Forrester will face Justin Bohn.
Forrester, Director of Facilities for Meade County, replaced Steve Keszler on the Sturgis City Council when Keszler resigned in February of 2021.
Bohn is co-owner of Sturgis Guns and has owned several businesses in Sturgis.
Those elected to mayor and city council will be sworn in during the May 2, Sturgis City Council meeting.
