STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews.
Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
Without permission from the county commission, the project cannot move forward.
The petition for utility improvements within the section line right-of-way came before the Meade County Commission at its July 26 meeting. At that time, the commission continued the issue to its Aug. 23 meeting.
Prior to the Tuesday meeting this week, the commission received a message from KTM asking that the water line utility permit issue be continued to the commission’s meeting on Sept. 6.
“The continuance will allow us time to address questions that have been raised and to continue working with adjoining landowners,” wrote Renee Catron of KTM Design.
Because the commission has a full slate at its Sept. 6 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to move the issue to the Oct. 11 meeting.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said he and fellow commission Rich Liggett met with representatives of the pipeline project back in January.
“We severely questioned their route selection because of building issues that we were aware of because we had done a road study a couple years ago,” Wieczorek said at the July 26 meeting. “Planning was able to confirm to me that a mile and a half of their proposed section line route has been vacated. We have absolutely no power to let them in there. And that route is no good.”
Wieczorek also expressed concern that the Ellsworth Development Authority is a board appointed by the governor, not a governmental entity intended to run a rural water system and may not qualify to be given permits to be in the right-of-ways.
“They are not answerable to the voters of this area at all. That kinda troubles me,” he said. “They are not an authorized governmental entity to run a water system in my readings of the statutes.”
The Black Hills Council of Local Governments assisted the Development Authority on the project. Black Hills Council Executive Director Jennifer Sietsema said the questions Wieczorek posed were also questions she had when helping with the initial application for funding the project.
“I believe the comment from the staff at DANR was – they’re just different. They are in their own category,” she said.
South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority recently received a $300,000 grant from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to determine the critical water supply needs areas in the Black Hills. The study will assist in optimizing planned and future water infrastructure improvements in the region, according to the state.
The overlaying objective of the plan is to bring water from the Madison Aquifer to homes affected by water contamination from firefighting foam used at Ellsworth Air Force Base from the 1970s until 2016. The foam is no longer used, but the cleanup remains a work in progress.
About 100 people who live near the base have relied on bottled water and a filtration system after Ellsworth Air Force Base learned it was contaminating drinking water with dangerous chemicals.
This proposed pipeline is a more permanent, cost-effective solution, officials have said.
Residents near Box Elder with contaminated water will receive the water for free, and others can opt into the system as paying customers.
Those customers could be in subdivisions along the route that are springing up ahead of the arrival of the B-21 Raider bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base that will bring more families to the Black Hills.
Their goal was to put the project out to bid this fall and have the water flowing by September 2024.
The water project isn’t the first joint effort between Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Development Authority. The two entities previously teamed up to build a wastewater treatment plant for the base and city of Box Elder.
But the nagging question remains: Why would you spend $30 million to build a water pipeline across 14 miles instead of just digging a local well.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman pondered that concept at the July 26 meeting.
“It’s cheaper to move water that far than it is to dig a well?” he asked.
Sietsema said that an Ellsworth Air Force Base report accompanying the group’s application detailed how they consulted with Box Elder, Rapid City and Rapid Valley to provide water to the affected homeowners.
“It would be significantly cheaper to do that to resolve the problem that way,” she said. “In the report it specifically said that they were unable to come to an agreement.”
Sietsema said she had spoken with Dale Tech, Rapid City’s Public Works Director, who told her it would be possible for Rapid City to provide water to those homes and that it would be significantly cheaper.
“You can buy a lot of water for $30 million,” Sietsema said.
Jon Jordan, a rancher who owns land on both sides of the proposed route, said the rough terrain is not conducive to construction of a pipeline.
“I don’t think this is a valid project right now. I think there’s a lot of additional information and once that information is shared on the project I will be more than willing to come again and share my questions,” he told the commission on July 26.
Tom Norman, landowner on the far west end of the proposed route, also spoke at the commission meeting in July and is concerned that they are taking the water resource from Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont areas for the growth of Box Elder.
“I guess I think they shouldn’t have any right to the water,” Norman said. “There’s a lot more to this story that they don’t want anybody to know.”
