Queen City Classic Basketball Tourney cancelled

SPEARFISH - The Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 27-29 in Spearfish, has been cancelled.
Mark Gould, the Queen City Classic tournament director released the following statement Saturday afternoon:
"With much regret, the 2020 Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 27-29 in Spearfish, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Please share this unfortunate information with your coaches, players, parents, and fans who were planning to attend.
The decision was made late yesterday when the Spartan Athletic Booster Club learned two of our facilities, which host a total of seven basketball courts, are closed to large group events until the beginning of April. In addition, the Spearfish School District, under guidance from South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem, has cancelled classes the week of March 16-20, with the possibility for extended closures remaining uncertain at this time.
As the QCC tournament director, I am saddened to be sending this information out to 174 registered teams, from five states, who were looking forward to traveling to Spearfish to compete in the 31st annual Queen City Classic. We understand this event brings a lot of players and spectators from various towns for a great weekend of basketball. However, the health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved is our number one priority. The cancellation is a great disappointment, but we didn’t have any other option.
Plans are underway for the 2021 tournament, tentatively set for March 26-28, 2021. As always, registrations will open on January 2, 2021. Remember to register early, as we reach max capacity every year. Registration forms and tournament information will be available at spearfishboosterclub.com."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.