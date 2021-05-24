Hundreds of rubber ducks were sighted floating along the Belle Fourche River Saturday at the inaugural Belle Fourche Duck Races and Kite Festival. Rubber ducks were available for purchase, and at 1 p.m. sharp, the ducks were dropped into the river and wound their way to the finish line, near the and visitor center’s backyard. According to Krysti Weed, a Boost Belle Fourche committee member and one of the event’s organizers, 788 ducks were purchases for the race, requiring two heats. Proceeds for the sales went to the local Shriners. Locals also got into some kite fun. Children decorated and flew kites; some even entered a “Best Decorated Kite” contest.
