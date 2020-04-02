PVE teacher parade a hit with students, teachers

PIEDMONT — The Piedmont Valley Elementary School teacher parades held Tuesday and Wednesday were bittersweet for third-grade teacher Becky Weber.
“It was heart-wrenching. It really was hard for me not to get out of the car and go hug them. They are my precious kids,” Weber said.
In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Meade School District closed schools on March 16 and they have been closed since. Students are being taught through distance learning.
“It’s one thing to see them online, but when you see them in person jumping up and down, it just breaks your heart,” said Weber who is in her 31st year of teaching.
Weber said she had her windows down on her car while she drove through neighborhoods in the Piedmont valley. She said she could hear some of her students shouting: “Mrs. Weber! Mrs. Weber!”
“I told them I missed them and to stay safe,” she said.
Gavin Delong, a first-grader at PVE, said it was great to see his teachers. He even made a sign to show them which read: “I’m ready to come back!”
PVE second-grader Kyson Williamson said he misses his teacher, Mrs. (Katie) Harrington. Kyson, his siblings and his mom were positioned adjacent Elk Creek Road Tuesday afternoon to see the teacher parade.
“They miss their teachers because they’re sick of their mom being their teacher,” Janie Williamson joked.
The teacher parade was a way for the students and teachers to connect while practicing social distancing, organizers said.
