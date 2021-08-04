Put a fence up

LEAD — The city of Lead may have to bear the cost of securing a pile of debris on Stone Street while a private investigation is ongoing, but if that happens officials hope to recoup those costs.
Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher told the city commission Monday that the state fire inspector was unable to determine a cause of the July 10 fire because the firefighters had to demolish the building to extinguish the blaze. Schumacher said the family of victim Michael Larson, who was badly burned and critically injured in the fire, has hired an attorney to oversee a private investigation into the fire cause. Last week the city received a letter from attorney Ken Barker, of Barker Law Firm in Belle Fourche, ordering cleanup efforts to cease until the investigation has been completed.
But in the meantime, Schumacher said the large pile of rubble in the middle of town needs to be secured for public safety reasons, and to keep unauthorized people away from the pile. Schumacher said attempts to contact property owner Justin Coupens, Coupens’ lawyer, or Barker have not produced good answers. Schumacher acknowledged that Coupens hired an excavator that was at the site July 26 to clean the mess, when he got the order to stop.
“So I’m down to the point, which I don’t want to do because it’s something we will have to bear the cost and try to get back later on, is to just fence it off,” he said. “Hopefully we can get an answer this week and we don’t have to get to that point. We need to try and keep people from getting on the pile. It’s supposed to be a forensic pile, so they don’t want people messing with it. It’s a safety issue.”
If the city has to place a temporary fence around the debris pile, Schumacher said it would likely have to contract with a fencing company to do the work because city employees are already busy with existing projects. Commissioner Colin Greenfield asked Schumacher to come up with a cost estimate for the fencing, while he waits to hear back from those who are involved with the private investigation.
In the meantime, Schumacher said there have not been clear answers about when the investigation will begin, or how long the pile will be left untouched.
“It’s moving slow,” Schumacher said of the process to get the investigation going. “I can’t get a time set on it because not just anybody can dig. It has to be a company that knows what they’re doing, and I can’t get an answer about when that would start.”
Schumacher said the process involves moving piles of debris to different locations nearby, so investigators can sort through it. Lead City Administrator Dan Blakeman expressed concerns about rubble being dumped into the street.
“I don’t think we will allow them to dump it on our road,” Schumacher said. “That’s not going to happen.”
The July 10 fire at 104 S. Stone St. destroyed a five-unit apartment complex and displaced at least nine people. Larson, who resided in a basement apartment, suffered severe, life threatening injuries and is receiving care at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo.
