Pursuit leads to crash, arrest

BELLE FOURCHE — A Rapid City woman led police on a high-speed pursuit along Highway 34 from Whitewood to Belle Fourche before crashing her vehicle at the north end of town.
Paul Witcraft, chief of the Whitewood Police Department, said that officer Shaina Carbone was assisting the South Dakota Highway Patrol on a traffic stop when, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Tayler Asbjeld, approximately 23 years old, drove by but allegedly failed to move over as required by state law.
Carbone initiated a traffic stop. While trying to ascertain the driver’s identification, Asbjeld allegedly provided false names and dates of birth. She ultimately fled the scene in her 2005 Chevrolet Colorado. Carbone, assisted by the highway patrol, pursued Asbjeld with speeds reaching 94 mph.
Asbjeld turned north on Highway 85 and drove through town before hitting a pickup and semi truck and sign at the intersection with Highway 212.
Asbjeld received minor injuries and was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital. She was treated and released and then arrested.
She had two felony warrants from Pennington County and was charged with numerous traffic violations as well as aggravated eluding, false impersonation, obstruction of law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.