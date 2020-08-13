Pure adrenaline!

SPEARFISH — After building custom choppers and baggers for 23 years, Tim McNamer, owner of Ballistic Cycles in Wisconsin, wanted to do something different. This year he brought a 100% electric bike to the Rally. The bike is completely machined out of aluminum, and features McNamer’s signature hubless wheels and a custom air suspension system. According to McNamer, the motorcycle will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.1 seconds. “That’s not the seat that’s going to be on it,” McNamer said, adding that he intends to put a more comfortable seat on the bike when he gets back to his shop. “But your adrenaline rush is so much when you’re riding this that you don’t notice the seat.”
