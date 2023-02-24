While Spearfish’s heavy machinery may not be able to transform into fighting robots, they still get the job done. On Tuesday, city council agreed to the purchasing and trade-ins of various machinery for the public works department.
Spearfish Mayor John Senden said that these items listed come under budget by $14,066.
With the large numbers following the dollar sign for this equipment, Councilman Larry Klarenbeek asked Public Works Director Nick Broyles, at the study session preceding the council meeting, if it wouldn’t be cheaper to opt for sealed bids rather than trading the equipment in. Broyles said he would look into it.
Councilman Marty Clark reiterated Klarenbeek’s inquiry at the meeting Tuesday, to which Broyles had an answer.
“I talked to staff, and we really based this decision based on the history of our experience with sealed bids and trade-ins in the past.” Broyles said. “I talked to one of our superintendents who’s been here for 11 years, and in his time, he’s had less than favorable results when we’ve gone through the sealed bids process.”
Broyles then gave an example saying they surplused a $175,000 paver two years ago, with 130 hours on it, and under a sealed bid, they only received $50,000.
“We were anticipating much, much more,” Broyles said.
The first item up for approval of purchase was a new 938M Caterpillar front end loader. The loader will improve snow removal operations, and can also be used during the warmer months. To purchase, public works is trading in a 2016 Caterpillar 308E2 Trackhoe Excavator, which brings the total purchase price to $184,432.38.
The next item up was a new Freightliner Dump/Plow Truck for $244,802, which will be used for snow removal and hauling operations. It will replace a 1991 Peterbilt Dump Truck that’s approaching 32 years old.
Public works is also purchasing a new Caterpillar 303.5-07A Mini Trackhoe Excavator, which will replace an older Trackhoe Excavator. The trade-in of a 2016 Kaufman 62,000 GVWR Flatbed Trailer, brings the total purchase price to $51,304.
The final purchase is a new Hiway E2020 XT 15-inch Stainless Steel truck sander insert for $27,950. It will be inserted into the new Plow/Dump truck, to be used for snow removal.
All four of these machine purchases will be through the Sourcewell contract.
According to their website, Sourcewell provides contracts to state and local governments, educators, and nonprofits to, “keep taxpayer dollars in the community while saving time and money during the procurement process by utilizing Sourcewell contracts to buy equipment, office supplies, technology, and other goods.”
“If you go to Sourcewell’s website and say, ‘I want to buy this piece of equipment,’ the price is right there, and they’ve already met all the obligations for bid law. So, we are in complete compliance with statutes if we buy things off of Sourcewell.” Broyles said.
He also assured council that by utilizing Sourcewell, and opting for trade-ins rather that sealed bids, is the most cost effective route the city can take.
“These are all known entities. We know what the purchase price is, we know the trade-in values, we know what that delta is, and we know what our budget is. With sealed bids, it’s an unknown, we just have to wait and see what the bids came in at, and either accept or reject all the bids.” Broyles said. “It would also introduce some more time into the process too.”
Purchasing the machinery sooner rather than later wasn’t lost on the council, due to inflation. Council voted to purchase and trade-in all items listed on the agenda.
“I don’t think it’s escaped anybody that costs have gone up on everything.” Broyles said.
