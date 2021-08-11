Public Safety & Service Center project moves forward

DEADWOOD — The selection of a delivery method, owner’s representative, and authorization for the sale of certificates to finance the proposed Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center were approved by County Commissioners July 27.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said in light of the fact that there are currently good interest rates on bonds, the commission should consider issuing the bonds to lock in the interest rate.
“What do we need to do to lock in that interest rate, so we’re not paying $200,000, $300,000 in interest a year?” Deibert asked.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said Toby Morris of Collier’s would need to be notified and that the process would likely take 45 days.
Commissioner Bob Ewing made the motion to authorize the sale of certificates of participation and lock in the interest rate.
“I think we’d be foolish not to,” Ewing said.
Deibert seconded the motion.
“Issue the bonds, lock in the interest rate,” Deibert said.
Dean addressed the commission, reporting that the delivery method for the project was discussed at length by the project committee July 22 and that seven were in support of the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) method, two were in support of the Design Bid Build, and two were split between the two.
Dean said design, bid, build is most traditional in South Dakota, is represented as the most transparent, and involves an owner’s rep to manage the project, while the CMAR model would not require the board to be as restricted in accepting the lowest bid on the project, thereby providing greater opportunity to keep the money local.
“I don’t believe that there is significant difference between the two in terms of the overall success of the building,” Dean said. “It really seems to boil down to what each individual is comfortable with.”
Ewing advocated for his preferred delivery method.
“I’ve always been a believer in the design, bid, build,” Ewing said. “And I remain at that, as well. I realize that there is some, as the sheriff stated, maybe more control over local people becoming involved in taking part in this process. However, when we go to bid, we always have the language, ‘the most responsible bid,’ and I think that, in itself, is protection for a lot.”
Ewing added that Steve Williams of Williams & Associates is already involved in the project and would be willing to oversee it.
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he, too, prefers the design, bid, build model over the CMAR.
“Primarily for the reason it seems like there would be two general managers,” Sleep said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert, the sole dissenting vote on using the design, bid, build method, said no matter which delivery method is chosen, an owner’s representative is needed. Instead, Deibert supported the CMAR method.
“With the at-risk method, you have a guaranteed price, but you have a rather large contingency,” Deibert said. “So the key to success in that model is to have good contract and the contract would not allow change orders, but would allow contingency. The difference is, the contingency, if not used, comes back to us.”
The ability to interview and choose the at-risk construction manager and hire local providers were also cited by Deibert as advantages.
“I’m leaning, if we had a good contract to go the other route,” he said.
Deibert posed the question, “What is our plan if the bid is high?” And said he didn’t expect an answer that day, but for the commission to think about it.
The commission also moved to hire Steve Williams, Williams & Associates, as the Owner’s Representative for the Public Safety and Services Center.
