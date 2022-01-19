Public Safety Center cost estimate set at $40.69 million

DEADWOOD — While Lawrence County officials have attempted to stay true to a $40.56 million budget established on the new Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center, hard costs on the facility presented Tuesday by Elevatus Architecture officials came in at just over budget at $40.69 million.
The presentation marked the end of the design development stage, and county with commissioners voted to move forward into the construction design phase.
Two project elements, a courts component that would be housed at the facility, and a gun range, will be bid as alternates, with estimated values of $1,087,080 and $691,543, respectively.
“The cost estimate for the court went up just a touch because it increased just a little bit in size through the design development phase and the gun range cost estimate went up just a touch because, when we actually saved money in the equipment, the kind of bullet trap required for the back of the range grew just a little bit, got just a tiny bit larger,” said Tony Vie, architect for Elevatus Engineering.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said in regard to the gun range and other aspects of the project, what he and Vie continue to try to do is bring numbers down as low as possible.
“The gun range was four lanes, a lot of equipment in the original estimate was $700,000, so we’ve reduced it back down to two lanes, got rid of the majority of the equipment inside, so it’s really just the bare bones,” Dean said. “The court, although it had increased size a little bit to meet some of the requirements that either the state put on us or one of our committees came up with dealing with court personnel, when it was originally presented to the board, the magistrate court was $1.3 million.”
The viability of the two bid alternates remains to be seen.
“When we open bids, we’ll see where the base building is and if there’s room in the budget, then we can add one or both,” Vie said.
The 79,532 square foot facility now moves into the construction document stage and will include a 130-bed jail. A May 4 bid opening is slated for the project, with construction slated to begin May 17 on a 75-acre parcel of land, Dunbar Tract A of Tatanka Subdivision of the City of Deadwood, Lawrence County, purchased for $3 million in Nov. 2020.
“Leaving the schematic design phase, we were roughly $300,000 in the red, so we were over budget a little bit,” Vie said. “I promise you we will find ways to get there and we’re making headway on that.”
Vie pointed out that the number of beds in the facility will actually be 149, but 130 of those will be used to house the general population.
“Today, what we want to talk about is the design development,” Vie said. “We’re still at 130 beds. Our projected construction hard cost here came down from the schematic design and we are at, right now, total project cost, including projected soft costs, we’re at $40,697,477. From schematic design, we saved $186,567, but we still have $140,000 to go … This number still contains a 4% escalation contingency, and it includes a 2% design contingency.”
Vie added that he is confident he will be able to get the remainder of the overage down in the construction document stage.
Dean clarified further on the number of jail beds in the new facility.
“There are utilitarian cells in this facility and in all facilities. These are isolation cells … cells that you need in order to maintain a facility, but they’re not necessarily counted in your bed count, per say, but they’re absolutely counted from a financial perspective,” Dean said. “So, while it says 130, those are usable cells that you can count on every day, but remember, again, we’re only ever going to be able to house about 80% of that number because you have to have space to add new inmates as they come in. The actual number of beds that we’re talking, maximum housing capacity that we should ever reach is 148.”
