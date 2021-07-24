Public Safety and Services Center subject of town hall forum

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean heard comments from critics and converts alike, at a town hall forum on the proposed $41.56 Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center at The Lodge at Deadwood Thursday evening.
“What I would really hope you would take away from tonight is I am your servant,” Dean said. “I’m a taxpayer, just like you are, and I am in there swinging on your behalf to make sure that we get the very most out of this project.”
Around 50 citizens, including county officials, were in attendance. Concerns cited were taxes going up to fund the project, total project cost, project size and scope, for example, the need for an indoor shooting range, operational costs of the new facility, building a jail for profit, and the county’s transparency with the project.
In November 2020, the county purchased the 70-acre parcel of land, located across from the Lodge and adjacent to Tatanka: Story of the Bison, to house the proposed Public Safety Center for $3 million.
At its June 8 meeting, the Lawrence County Commission set an official budget amount for the planned Public Safety and Services Center at $40.56 million and approved resolutions for a $2.88 million annual tax increase and $41 million bond to fund the project.
Petitioners opposing the tax increase failed to file the required number of signatures to refer the bond to a vote, and the project continues to move forward.
Dean acknowledged the fact that most people just plain don’t want to or don’t see the benefit of building a new jail and don’t want to see their taxes go up. He went on to explain why a new jail is needed, citing state statutes requiring the county to safely house prisoners.
Challenges with the current jail include: the jail being located on the second floor with the only means of accessing the detention area a from the basement or first floor, a small hydraulic elevator, an undersized sally port, undersized kitchen, undersized recreation area, grossly inadequate storage space, and no internal stairwell.
“There are serious operational problems that affect safety and security of both detainees and officers,” Dean said.
Dean explained how the decision to build a new jail was arrived at, the main factor being growth in a facility with no room to grow.
“The current location in downtown Deadwood does not lend itself to be expanded or renovated,” Dean said, adding that there was a strong desire to keep the facility in Deadwood, the county seat.
In determining the size of the new facility and based on average daily population (ADP) at the jail and other data, consultants on the project recommended a jail with a capacity of 130 to 150 total beds, plus up to 50 beds for work release, providing for a usable capacity of 104 to 120 beds and 140 to 170 including work release.
The current jail was built in 1974 and is comprised of 25,350 square feet, with a capacity of 60.
Dean then went on to talk about specifics of the project, preliminary site plans, programming and design plans thus far.
At a cost of $1.3 million, the new facility will be the permanent duty station for the county’s magistrate judge and arraignment court will be held at the new facility.
Audience member Ron Pray asked if most arraignments aren’t done by video.
Dean said that is up to the judge but that in-person arraignment is the preferred means of appearance by the local courts.
Pray asked if the project consultant had looked at trends to reduce incarceration numbers by focusing on treatment.
“It seems like we’re throwing money down a hole and not really addressing the real problems,” Pray said. “It’s like the law enforcement complex, building a dynasty, more or less. It doesn’t make any sense to me and it seems way too grandiose … I’m not arguing that we don’t need a new jail, but we don’t need some grandiose plan that’s going to cost every person in this room $300, $400, $500 more a year on their taxes. The idea of taking tax money and putting it into a business model where you’re going to try to contract with federal prisoners while they’re awaiting trial or contract with other facilities, we shouldn’t be in the for-profit. It’s risky. It’s risky to the tax payers.”
Pray asked why the public presentation was Thursday rather than six months ago.
“This is all done in the wrong manner,” Pray said.
Defense attorney and audience member Joe Kosel said he is completely opposed for any citizen that is charged with a crime and faces the loss of their freedom, to have to appear by a video screen.
“I think we should all be in the same room,” Kosel said. “This fixes that issue ... my big concern, I want to make sure that the video doesn’t go to the felony cases.”
Dean emphasized that a jail for profit is not what the new Public Safety Center is, adding that there are counties that are out there that need to house prisoners.
“Let’s build this once. Let’s build this right. And let’s let somebody else help pay for it,” Dean said. “You build it big enough for today with enough room for tomorrow and you lease out the difference.”
Dean said if the county leases out 40 beds in the new facility for, say, $70 a day, that totals $1,022,000 that comes in annually.
“If the county had to levee for the full payment, it’s $2.875 million per year. If we can bring in a million a year in revenue, that’s less that we have to pay for this facility,” Dean said, adding that when the time comes for Lawrence County to utilize the space itself, the facility is paid for. “That’s the business model. No more complicated than that. The successful jails that are out there, this is exactly the way that they are running.”
Questions were raised from the audience regarding the need for a $700,000 indoor shooting range.
Dean explained that it would be for training and that Lawrence County currently has around 85 officers. Using a formula based on that number, the typical career length, and the life expectancy of the newly planned facility, Dean arrived at an annual cost of $137.25 per officer, per year for the indoor shooting range.
County Commissioners Randall Rosenau, Richard Sleep, and Randy Deibert were in attendance at the forum.
Deadwood City Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said the elephant in the room is what are the funding sources for the Public Safety Center endeavor.
“The financial piece impacts every tax payer in this county and they want to know what that number is,” Martinisko said.
“Our current preliminary budget for 2022, we are not exercising the opt out, to my knowledge,” Deibert said. “We are not increasing our mil levy.”
The county is in the process of looking beyond 2022.
“It is not our desire to engage the opt out,” Deibert said.
Deibert said the court addition at the new facility is an attempt to extend the life of the current courthouse.
The presentation wrapped up in approximately one hour and 40 minutes and was an eye-opener for some in the room, afforded the full context of the project.
“I want to say, I signed that petition, but I also took the incentive to come tonight. And Brian, I want to say to you and to the commissioners. You have worked very hard and I’m all for it,” said audience member Jeanna Dewey.
