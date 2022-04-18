Public outcry shuts down proposal to extend refuge boundary

WATERTOWN — The public outcry against extending a waterfowl refuge in Pierre is the reason officials with the Game, Fish and Parks Commission denied the proposal.
During their April meeting, the commission rejected the proposal that would have modified the boundary of the Oahe Dam State Waterfowl Refuge. According to the proposal, the boundary would have expanded the geographic area of the refuge to include the water of Lake Oahe and all lands owned and managed by the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lying south and west of S.D. Highway 1804, and north and east of S.D. Highway 1806. The new boundary would extend from the current refuge boundary upstream of Oahe Dam to the east boundary of Peoria Flats State Waterfowl Refuge and the water line from the downstream point of LaFramboise Island to the downstream point of Farm Island. The proposal would have increased the waterfowl refuge area and removed public hunting access from 14,768 acres — 11,704 acres of water and 3,064 acres of land. The proposed refuge expansion would have also removed shoreline hunting that includes 24.2 miles upstream and 24.5 miles downstream of Oahe Dam.
But commissioners said since the proposal was introduced last January, they have had an outcry of opposition from users.
“That is a heavily used area,” George Vandel, of Pierre, said during the public hearing part of April’s meeting. “The public gets good usage out of that area. If the commission chooses to close the area to hunting, it should be with really rock-solid information that it is going to benefit the public. In this situation, the evidence that all hunters are going to benefit from this is just not there.”
Vandel also pointed out that if the refuge was expanded, hunters would be forced to go on to public land, and that access may not be granted.
“There have been instances when landowners have pulled out of these programs,” Vandel said. “There is no guarantee that goose hunting will always be available. This is a bad decision and not good for the public.”
Commissioners on the board unanimously agreed with Vandel and a multitude of other hunters and users who submitted public comments. Some commissioners called the many letters, emails, phone calls, and other communication “heartwarming” to see users speaking up to preserve opportunities.
“I think the department, as far as I could see, has always pushed for more access,” said Commissioner Charles Spring. “To go ahead with this is backwards. It’s cutting access off from sportsmen, and I cannot go along with it.”
The S.D. Migratory and Upland Gamebird Association brought the original petition to extend the waterfowl refuge last January. At that time, the commission denied the petition because it included a 50-year clause. Subsequently, the commission developed the proposal to extend the waterfowl refuge in order to solicit public comment about the idea.
“It is unknown if the proposed refuge change will enhance waterfowl hunting opportunities in the Pierre/Ft. Pierre area at a level greater than the current public hunting opportunities that would be taken away,” the proposal states.
But commissioners said based on their public comment, the refuge boundary extension would definitely take away hunting opportunities in a heavily used area.
“I do appreciate those who brought the petition forward, but I too cannot support it at this time,” said Commissioner Julie Bartling. “The department has done a good job of helping with this area all along, and this would, in my opinion, take it a step backward. I have received a phenomenal amount of comments from individuals who do not support it, and that weighs quite heavily with me.”
Commissioner Travis Bies said after reviewing the public comments, he believes the commission should review all of their refuge boundaries to ensure that they are accomplishing their intended purpose.
