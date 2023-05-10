SPEARFISH — In this issue you will find the annual publication of financial summaries of insurance companies licensed to do business in South Dakota.
Insurance companies doing business in South Dakota are required by state law to publish these financial summaries each year. The summary lists the insurance company’s assets, liabilities, business in South Dakota for the year and the lines in which the company is authorized by the state of South Dakota to sell insurance.
“The annual publication of these financial summaries is important to ensure South Dakotans are informed about an important segment of the financial industry doing business in our state,” South Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director David Bordewyk said. “Publishing these notices in the local newspaper informs South Dakotans in a trusted, transparent manner and creates a permanent public record. That is why public notices published in the local newspaper remains vital in our democracy.”
For more information about any insurance company doing business in South Dakota, contact the state Division of Insurance in Pierre at (605) 773-3563.
More than 8 out of 10 South Dakotans cite their local newspaper as the “most trusted” source for public notices such meeting minutes, bid notices and the insurance company financial summaries you will find in this issue. That is according to a statewide survey of 446 South Dakota adults commissioned by SDNA and conducted by Coda Ventures in 2021.
Every month, 574,000 consumers — 83 percent of South Dakota adults — read local newspapers in print and online. South Dakota’s community newspapers outpace all other media as the top source for information about local government.
South Dakota Newspaper Association, founded in 1882 and based in Brookings, represents the state’s 105 weekly and daily newspapers.
