Public meeting for Sandstone Hills Street Repair project set for today

SPEARFISH — A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., today in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St., to discuss upcoming street work in the Sandstone Hills subdivision.
Street repairs and asphalt paving are scheduled on Sandstone Hills Drive, Iron Horse Loop, and Windmill Drive.
Additionally, the sanitary sewer line is scheduled to be upsized on Sandstone Hills Drive from Windmill Drive to Colorado Boulevard. The work includes asphalt patching, crack repair, asphalt mill and overlay, and replacing portions of curb, gutter, sidewalk, valley pans, and ADA ramps.
GTI Companies Inc. and their contractors are scheduled to begin work today, with work on replacing concrete curb and gutter sections beginning on Windmill Dr. Parking and/or pedestrian access may be blocked off in the area of work.
Both directions of traffic will be maintained during this phase.
The public meeting will provide more information on closures and detours during various phases of the work.
Throughout different phases of the project residents will be required to use Exit 14 to gain access to Colorado Blvd. Officials urge caution and reduced speeds when passing the construction zone and follow all construction signage. For more information, contact Kyle Rude with GTI Companies Inc. at (605) 580-1076 or the city of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
