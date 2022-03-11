Public forum scheduled to discuss future of Meade schools

PIEDMONT — The Interstate 90 corridor in Meade County has and continues to grow.
One patron of the Meade School District says those impacted by the growth need to embrace it and grow their communities as best they can to provide for the next generation.
“No one can predict the future, but if what they are talking about for growth is going to happen, we’re already behind in the planning process. The growth is coming to the I-90 corridor whether we are ready or not,” said Alex Radway.
The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852 up from 24,195, in 2000 – a 17.4% increase. That was the second highest growth percentage of a county in South Dakota over that period.
The total enrollment in the Meade School District last fall was 3,086 as compared to 3,009 in 2020. The school district had budgeted for an increase of 33 students, so the district was 44 students above their budgeted number.
Radway took his concerns about planning for the future to officials with the Meade School District, Meade County, as well as the civic leaders in Piedmont and Summerset.
The result is a public forum scheduled beginning at 5 p.m. March 14, at the Stagebarn Middle School gym.
Radway believes the community needs to have a conversation about the future so that everyone is on the same page.
“There are a lot of rumors flying around and I think that is because there is a lack of conversation or communication,” he said.
Radway said he began advocating for a public town-hall type meeting last fall. His initial idea was to do it at the Piedmont American Legion Hall, but after making a few phone calls he realized the group would be much larger than the Legion Hall could accommodate.
Others suggested having the meeting at the Stagebarn Middle School.
When Radway spoke with Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard, the superintendent believed there should be a preliminary meeting to find out just what issues the Piedmont Valley group wanted to discuss.
That meeting in December at Stagebarn Middle School is when plans for a full board meeting and public forum at Stagebarn were first discussed.
The meeting on March 14 will provide information about where the district has come from, where it is now and what the future holds concerning budgets and infrastructure, Radway said.
A representative of Meade County will be on hand to detail where new subdivisions are planned and how many homes are expected.
Those two presentations may answer some of the questions Piedmont Valley residents have, he said. Radway said he would also have an information packet available for those who attend the March 14 meeting.
When they approved scheduling the board meeting at Stagebarn, the school board also asked that only residents who live in the Meade School District, or who have students who attend Meade Schools speak during the March 14 meeting.
Kirkegaard said at the Meade School Board’s Feb. 10 meeting that the forum at Stagebarn is an opportunity to discuss facilities and future growth.
“It really is an opportunity for the residents of Piedmont, Summerset and the valley area to share questions and concerns with the board,” he said.
Currently, kindergarten through eighth-grade students from Summerset, Piedmont, Tilford and other housing developments along the interstate attend classes at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, (K-4) with grades 5-8 at nearby Stagebarn Middle School, which opened in 2018.
The town of Summerset falls in both the Meade 46-1 district and the Rapid City Area Schools district, with Black Hawk fully within the Rapid City district.
Some, including Radway, hope that someday there may be a high school in the Piedmont/Summerset area.
“That would be my dream or hope,” Radway said of a high school. “I don’t know if that is our best option or not, but if we don’t have the conversation, how will we ever know.”
Kirkegaard addressed the topic of building a high school at Piedmont during the Meade School Board’s January meeting.
“We do not have the money available for a facility in the next five years,” he said. “Even if we had the money, it becomes another issue on trying to maintain it. At some point in time there might be a high school at Stagebarn. I’m not saying their will or won’t, but at this point in time it really is a decision of the board and the adoption of your five-year and 10-year plans.”
At the public town-hall meeting following the school board session, anyone will be allowed to speak or voice concerns, Radway said.
“We’re just trying to get input from the community on what our options are moving forward one year, three years or seven years. We want to have a discussion on what is best for the next generation in our community,” he said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Meade School Board meeting with discussion about future plans for schools in Piedmont Valley.
WHEN: 5 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Stagebarn Middle School gym
MORE: The discussion on Piedmont Valley will be from 5-6:30 p.m. The school board will continue its meeting and those interested in continuing discussions about the future will meet near the entrance to the school cafeteria.
