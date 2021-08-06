STURGIS – With the influx of visitors to the Black Hills, particularly during Rally Week, emergency services can be stretched thin trying to meet the demand. But a new innovation by a fabrication company in Canada may provide a temporary solution.
EXTREME Portable Buildings (EPB), located in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, specializes in building state-of-the-art, heavy duty, modular structures, which can be used as single units, or expanded to create full facilities to house fire and other emergency service crews.
“They needed an increased presents on this side of town (near the Buffalo Chip),” explained Dustin Lee, account manager with L&H Industrial. “Obviously (with) 250,000 primitive campsites right here during Rally, they wanted to increase the security, increase the safety, and this buildings going to help them do that.”
L&H has joined forces as the U.S. distributor for EPB. Each structure functions as a freestanding bay area equipped with a hydraulic system that can raise and lower the ceiling. They can be customized to include additional extendable rooms that can be used as ADA compliant office space, as well as featuring full or half kitchen and bathrooms.
“So what they do is they bring in these (structures) and they set them up to see if that’s the exact location they want to build their multi-million dollar fire hall,” explained Garry Dickie, quality control manager for EPB. “Once they establish that that’s it, they can button this thing up, we shrink it back down and they send it off to another community and carry on.”
Although the EPB’s are designed to be transportable, the modular bays can be interlocked and stacked by removing walls and ceilings to create multi-story structures, which can operate on a permanent basis.
“We have one operating at (a) Cenovus (energy site at) Christina Lake,” said Jeff Church, shop manager at EPB. “It’s actually five bays all trained together, the full fire department operates out of it, it’s not just the first responders.”
The buildings are able to be hooked up to utility lines, but are also fully capable of being operated in areas without that access. Making them well suited for disaster relief efforts as well.
“If we were to drop this off in a remote area and let it work – a generator, and an external water tank, and it’s good to go,” Lee said.
Wastewater is contained underneath the unit until it can be properly disposed of keeping it from seeping into the ground water.
The EPB stationed at the Buffalo Chip is only the second of its kind located in U.S. It was commissioned by, and built for L&H, at a cost of between $600,000 and $650,000. Lee said the company is donating it to the city of Sturgis to use during Rally as a demonstration model to showcase the versatility of the product.
“Nobody’s ever seen anything like this, it’s a brand new product – to the states, obviously – and we needed a demo unit in order to show people what it was,” He said.
Patrick Veer, vice president of sales for EPB said there are already a dozen or more fire chiefs from all over the country planning to make trips to Sturgis to check out the building.
“What was holding a lot of the fire departments back was the fact that, they really liked our website, they liked the pictures, but we’re in Canada, (they) haven’t seen one yet,” Veer said. “So this gives us that opportunity to open that door to that huge U.S. market.”
The 1,200 square foot building weighs in at 120,000 pounds and is tested to withstand winds of 180 knots, or 207.14 miles per hour. It has a seismic rating of 2.0, and is made of fire-resistant materials. It took five days to transport from Canada, and one day to set up. The building will work as a 20-foot high, by 14-foot wide bay area that will house emergency vehicles, with a full exhaust extraction system for ventilation, as well as a specialized vehicle exhaust system.
“It’s actually a hose that comes down, hooks to the side of the exhaust of the truck (by magnet),” Church explained.
As the vehicle moves out of the bay area, the hose follows along a track along the ceiling and when it reaches the end of the track, a sensor disengages the magnet as the truck leaves the bay.
In addition to the open bay area, the building features and office/bedroom, kitchenette, and full bathroom, all within ADA compliance.
“If you were to build a commercial building of this nature in California, you’re looking at $1,500 a square-foot,” Lee said. “Then you’ve got to get the architect that’s going to design it and all the permitting that has to go with it. Incredible amounts of money.”
During the week of Rally, the building will be used as a staging point for the Sturgis Police Department, Sturgis Ambulance Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). It will also house a brush truck for the Sturgis Fire Department.
“We’re able to bring all that stuff to this side of town in a week and operate out of it comfortably… I mean, you couldn’t pick a better location for versatility, for exposure and everything else,” Lee said. “We would love fro them to see the utility of it and ultimately buy it, but if not we might take it over to Daytona and let them use it for Bike Week.”
EPBs offer rural areas the opportunity to extend services to growing communities and expand municipal reach to underserviced communities without committing to the rigors building a permanent structure.
“This is a great opportunity for us to get more coverage to the area, faster because during the Rally it’s gridlocked,” explained Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav.
“Besides the PR and the marketing and everything else, this is going to help save lives,” Lee added.
