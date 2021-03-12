Proposed policy passes preference to provincial producers

SPEARFISH — A proposed addition to the city’s purchasing policy would give preference to proposals submitted by local vendors for city projects that do not fall under the state’s bid limit of $100,000.
The new addition would allow, but not require the council to consider proposals from local vendors as the lowest responsible bid even if they up to 10% higher than the next lowest bid from an out of town company.
According to South Dakota Codified Law, any improvement projects commissioned by a municipality acceding $100,000 must be bid out under more restrictive terms, the city can accept proposals for any project under that amount, which gives the city more opportunity for negotiation.
Councilman Rob Herrmann, who proposed the additional policy, said he was inspired to do so when, in January, the council voted to accept a proposal from Kustom Koncepts, a vendor out of Casper Wyo., over one made by Pangea Design Group, LLC, which is owned and operated out of Spearfish for the Exit 12 “Welcome” sign.
“Both quotes were under the engineers estimate with the out of state quote being roughly 10% lower,” he said.
While Pangea Design Group’s proposal was around $3,500 more than Kustom Koncepts’, Herrmann argues that with projects like the welcome sign, the “intrinsic value” of awarding the job to a local business far outweighs the dollars and cents saved by going with an outside contract.
“It has very much to do with subjective (cost) verses objective (costs),” he said. “A company coming up for the install, they’re not procuring anything here, we’re looking at gas, lunch and that’s it from them. There’s no community benefit.”
Herrmann, who is a co-founder and owner of Finn Retail in Phoenix Ariz., said his experience in creative design has given him an insight into how competitive the industry can be.
“You’re talking about an industry which on a good day has a 15% profit margin,” he said. “Projects with subjective costs, like a welcome sign, can vary in costs based on construction methods and specific ability of various companies. … Encouraging local fabricators can create a symbiotic relationship.”
Herrmann said he teamed with Spearfish Financial Officer Michelle DeNeui and City Administrator Mike Harmon to generate the policy, following the example of other communities in the area, and is excited by how well received it’s been by staff and fellow councilmembers so far.
“Michelle, … she embraced this. She reached out to the finance (officer) in Sturgis (and) Hot Springs,” Herrmann said. “We sat down with the city administrator and came up with this new piece. I wrote some of the verbiage to it and then we’re going with it.”
During a Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday, Councilman Marty Clark posed the question if local vendors would be asked to match a lower proposal, but Herrmann said he’d be hesitant to ask any small business to undercut themselves. Instead, he said he would like to see the council encourage venders to find creative ways to add value to their proposals.
“I could see an example where in a 10% difference (the council offers) a 7% cost increase with a 3% cost reduction though creative re-engineering,” Herrmann responded. “From my own professional experience savings like that are possible.”
“I’m comfortable with it,” said Councilman Dan Hodgs during the meeting. “I don’t know if I want to go down the rabbit hole with negotiating too much, especially setting that precedent, but I do like the concept.”
Herrmann said building a mode that would allow the council to give preferential consideration to local companies also encourages the city’s workforce housing initiative.
“A lot of those people that we are encouraging to buy a home are skilled labor; a lot of these projects that are going outside (the city) employ skilled laborers,” he said. “We’re recycling those dollars, those are city tax dollars, we’re supporting a local company; allowing them to have that pride of ownership of the project, and they’re employing people that live here. It’s a no-brainer to me.”
The proposed policy is expected to be discussed at the next regular Spearfish City Council meeting, scheduled for March 15, at 5:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.