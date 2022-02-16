Proposed policies at L-DHS address alternative instruction, graduation requirements

DEADWOOD — “I don’t like the idea of a diploma mill,” said School Board Member Amber Diers. “I don’t like that idea. I think that they need to earn their education here and not just count that as a diploma.”
As more and more students choose online learning via home schooling as a path to earning high school credit, Lead-Deadwood High School officials Feb. 8 set forth new proposed policies for students choosing this method and the means by which they may earn a Digger high school diploma.
“Our world is changing a little bit, and a couple years ago the law got a lot more permissive with alternative instruction, home school,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “Also the accountability requirements loosened up substantially in the last couple of years. There’s no testing requirement anymore for kids that are home schooling and when that legislation went into place, a lot of the school people warned, ‘you’re kind of opening up the floodgates, here, for home schooling.’”
Person said that some people have always home schooled their children, but in the past, there was more of a distinct divide between public school and home school.
“Maybe they had faith-based reasons for doing that and other than activities, they didn’t really want a lot to do with the public schools. They wanted to do their thing, be separate,” Person said. “Then the laws changed, got a lot less restrictive, less accountability and then we got COVID where people were staying home, kind of got used to staying home, doing some things online. Our numbers in this district in the last year or two have tripled, quadrupled, of home school kids.”
There currently are 93 students home schooling in the Lead-Deadwood School District.
“Talk about declining enrollment, you’re not going to get all those back,” Person said. “It’s a personal decision. If you want to home school, fine. I’m not knocking that. But when you’ve got around 700 kids and 93 kids homeschooling.”
Considering the significant shift to home schooling, unprecedented issues have presented themselves to school district officials.
“Where you’ve got a kid, for instance, who is a sophomore, who homeschooled for a year and a half, wants to come back second semester sophomore year and graduate,” Person said. “Or we’ve had kids who have done homeschooling outside the district online. They want to come in second semester of senior year, transferring all these match-able credits that they got from whatever online school, and graduate. We’ve had kids approach us this fall that want to enroll, not take any classes, and get a diploma from Lead-Deadwood. We’ve got people that are currently homeschooling and they want to, at some point, come back, end of senior year, and get a Lead-Deadwood diploma. We’ve got to have some regulation on this.”
The Board of Education considered two draft policies addressing the issue that would be included in the new student handbook when it is revised for the 2022-2023 school year.
“These policies reflect our practice,” Person said. “Where we don’t necessarily have a policy, but what we’re doing is basically following state law.”
Person posed the example of a student who wants to transfer 20 credits they took online into Lead-Deadwood High School, and get a diploma.
To address situations like these, a proposed draft policy for Transfer of Online Credit reads: “LDHS will not accept the transfer of distance learning credits from providers not approved by the South Dakota Virtual School (SDVS), except for credits taken outside of SDVS that have been previously accepted and transcripted by a South Dakota Department of Education (SDDOE) accredited school district. This rule does not apply to online curriculum taken as a part of a course offered by LDHS and taught by a SDDOE certified instructor of record.”
“That really jives with Codified Law 13-33-29, which basically prohibits us from granting credit for online credits outside of the providers in South Dakota Virtual Schools,” Person said. “So, our practice is, we’re not giving credit for that stuff. I think it’s important that people get to know this, because I think people have some false assumptions out there and it’s going to be a tough go when they try to come back in a couple of years and they’re expecting a diploma.”
A proposed draft of Re-Enrollment and Placement of Alternative Instruction Students deals with the aforementioned scenario and states: “If a student of compulsory school age and having received alternative instruction, enrolls at L-DHS, the student will be placed and credit granted, based on a review of transcripts and credits earned through a SDDOE accredited high school or a high school in another state accredited by that state’s DOE. Placement for math and English may be determined through demonstrated achievement on a standardized test. Online credit will be granted based on L-DHS’s online transfer of credits policy. Alternative instruction students re-enrolling at L-DHS with intent to graduate from L-DHS must meet all requirements for graduation. Students re-enrolling in the same semester that they intend to graduate must be enrolled on or before the third Friday of the semester, as well as meeting all graduation requirements, to be eligible for graduation that semester.”
School Board Member Tessa Allen asked if students and families coming into and out of the district from home school are notified of these policies.
Person said that up until now, they hadn’t been.
“But they will be,” he said. “It’s been a new thing for us. We haven’t really thought about this because we didn’t have people going back and forth. Typically, in the old days, if a family home schooled, they would do whatever they do, and in the end, they would write up their own transcripts and diplomas … but now, in the last few months, we’ve become aware of families that are wanting to home school, do whatever they do, and then get a Lead-Deadwood diploma. That’s a new thing. It used to be they didn’t really want a Lead-Deadwood diploma if they home schooled.”
Person said he expects some push-back on the proposed policies.
“But I don’t really feel bad about that,” he said. “You’re making a choice. If you’re choosing home schooling, that’s a good, valid option. But you can’t have both.
School Board Member Amber Diers said they’re not getting their education from Lead-Deadwood, but from another source.
“So, they shouldn’t graduate from Lead-Deadwood,” she said. “Because that’s not where they got their education from. They need to graduate, they need to get their diploma from there, or their GED, or whatever.”
Person pointed out that if a student should change their mind and wish to return to public school, state law requires the school district to test them for placement in math and reading.
“If they’re going to have a placement test and then be placed and complete more credits to graduate, I understand that point,” Diers said.
“In the real world, sometimes your choices have consequences,” Person said. “Sometimes you can go down a certain path and that might affect your ability to go down a different path.”
“Then you need to be placed at whatever grade level and earn credits,” Diers said. “You can’t just come back and graduate. You need to take some credits.”
If approved by the Board of Education, the policies would be included in the 2022-2023 student handbook and officially go into effect at that time.
