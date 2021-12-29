STURGIS — A proposed $10 million firearms range complex to be located on Elk Vale Road in Meade County is getting mixed reaction.
More than 30 people were on hand at the Meade County Commission meeting Dec. 21, to give their opinion of the proposed project.
Near the end of discussion on the matter, Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed asked those in attendance to raise their hands either in favor or against the shooting range. More hands were raised in favor of the complex.
Neighbors of the firearms range site and others interested are invited to a question-and-answer session at the residence of rancher Joe Norman at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Terrestrial Section Chief John Kanta told those on hand Tuesday.
Meade County Commissioners and adjoining landowners say they are concerned with public safety, wear and tear on Elk Vale Road, and loss of property tax revenue related to the project.
Sixth-generation Meade County rancher Riley Kammerer said he worries about the constant noise likely to be created with the addition of a shooting range in the area.
“They seem to think that the only noise pollution is going to be to adjacent landowners, but I live a few miles down the road and I hear every rifle shot within miles. It’s going to disrupt us and decrease our property values,” he said.
As a youth shooting sports instructor, Kammerer said he has mixed feelings about the project.
“I generally disagree with this going in. Everyone wants a shooting range until it’s in your backyard,” he said.
He acknowledged that the state will probably build the project no matter what because there is “big money,” behind it, but he asked officials to at least look into lowering the speed limit and putting up flashing signs to warn all the motorists expected with this new complex.
South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks representatives first came before the Meade County Commission on July 27, with an overview of what was initially being called the Rapid City Firearms Range Complex.
Some who had spoken in opposition to the range in July returned for the Dec. 14 meeting of the commission to let commissioners know they still had concerns about the project moving forward.
At that time, lifelong Meade County resident Marvin Kammerer shared his unofficial petition against the proposed Elk Vale Road shooting range because he believes it will increase traffic, dust, and fire risk.
During that meeting, Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman suggested scheduling another hearing with the GF&P which took place on Dec. 21.
In addition to Kanta, other representatives of the GF&P on hand for the meeting were Western Regional Supervisor Mike Klosowski, and Director of Wildlife Tom Kirschenmann.
Kirschenmann said that, after review of state statute governing taxes paid on public shooting areas, it appears that the state will be responsible for paying taxes on the property and that it will not be exempt.
Kirschenmann also said the state is open to discussion of road concerns in the area and want to work with the county as a partner. They invited the highway department to review their plan and discuss any concerns or alternate perspectives regarding the road. Seaman directed them to discuss the matter with Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles.
Kirschenmann said that their primary concern is site safety, and they believe that having a designated shooting range will help address safety concerns so that there are fewer random shooting sites on public land.
As for added safety measures, Kanta said the complex would have designated rules and operating hours, as well as security, surveillance, and locked gates after hours. They intend to patrol the area and have at least one full-time staffer and seasonal staff to monitor the area.
Kanta said he understands the fear of burdening the Meade County Sheriff’s Office with extra surveillance, but assured the board they have a good track record of working with local law enforcement.
Kanta also said that they are looking for law enforcement partners to use the area for training, but would offer the range free of charge to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Rod Bradley asked why they settled on the name Rapid City Shooting Range. GF&P staff said they named it that because they originally had planned to build closer to Rapid City. But moving forward, they said they intend to change the name to reflect one of the large donors who has contributed to the complex.
Commissioner Rich Liggett asked about the environmental assessment being done. Kanta said it is not done yet but will soon be ready to be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service for review. From there it will go to public comment. It will also need to be approved by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the county and receive a 404 Permit due to the presence of wetland area.
Tyler Woods, who owns the land directly north of the proposed shooting range property, asked about the safety of his livestock and said that he needs his cattle to be able to graze his full acreage to have full use of his land. He requested more information regarding possible lead runoff from the site.
Nancy Hilding from the Prairie Hills Audubon Society echoed concerns of possible lead contamination in the Elk Creek watershed from runoff. She said she is concerned that the terrain on the property is too steep for lead reclamation to be successful.
GF&P officials hope to have a grand opening in late fall of 2022, and plan to have seasonal hours intended to minimize traffic.
Seaman said there is little the county can do to stop the shooting complex even if they are not in favor of it.
Wieczorek concurred saying the county is hamstrung by not having zoning, but that they do have control over the roads, so he wanted to see examples of how GF&P has collaborated with counties in the past specifically regarding roads.
Tom Johnson of Elevate Rapid City spoke in favor of the range saying a market impact study showed that building the firearms complex could add around $3 million in sales and many jobs and tax dollars to the Rapid City metropolitan statistical area, which encompasses both Pennington and Meade counties.
Johnson said his groups intends to work more closely with Meade County in the future, and believes that as the population grows, more land use and zoning issues will surface.
Dennis Jorgenson also spoke in favor of the range saying he believes that being active in shooting sports is beneficial to young people, especially those who are not able to pursue other sports. King Cavalier of King of the Mountain said he supports the range and added that it will provide a safe, world-class educational and competitive facility to the area. He said he has already had people from other states contact him about it.
The commission took no action on the matter at its meeting Dec. 21.
