SPEARFISH — Project SEARCH of the Black Hills was recognized nationally when they were awarded the “Excellent Outcome Award.” This award is given to programs that have an employment rate of 80-100%.

With programs in more than 600 locations worldwide, Project SEARCH is a unique business-led transition program for students with disabilities. Participants have the opportunity to explore career options and build their employment skills.

