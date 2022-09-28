SPEARFISH — Project SEARCH of the Black Hills was recognized nationally when they were awarded the “Excellent Outcome Award.” This award is given to programs that have an employment rate of 80-100%.
With programs in more than 600 locations worldwide, Project SEARCH is a unique business-led transition program for students with disabilities. Participants have the opportunity to explore career options and build their employment skills.
Project SEARCH of the Black Hills has won this award every year since its inception in 2016 by employing young professionals with disabilities in multiple careers throughout the Black Hills.
Program Director Heather Hoeye says they are hoping to continue the trend this year, the program’s seventh year of existence.
Hoeye says, “Project SEARCH of the Black Hills is excited to provide another year of access and opportunity to our young professionals.”
Project SEARCH of the Black Hills is a program administered by BHSSC - Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. BHSSC is a public education agency, governed by a board composed of elected school board members representing twelve South Dakota school districts that are committed to shared services. Programs are available to non-member school districts, as well.
