Project Landlocked highlights access for hunting

SPEARFISH — In the 13 Western states of this country, there are 9.52 million acres of federally-owned public land that is inaccessible without an adjacent private landowner granting people permission to access that land through their property.
In South Dakota alone, there are 196,000 acres of federally-owned public land, landlocked by private parcels.
It is those millions of acres that Jason Matzinger draws attention to in his latest film, Project Landlocked.
“Project Landlocked started from an evolution of these conservation projects that I’ve worked on,” said Matzinger, from Bozeman, Mont., who produces and hosts Into High Country.
“It started with elk, and a broader sense of how hunting is conservation,” he said of the film Project Elk. “That evolved into Project Mule Deer, which was more about wildlife corridors, keeping summer and winter ranges connected, and all the vital ground in-between. Circle of Life, we’re working with (the) Wild Sheep (Foundation), to show the value of high-dollar auction tags, and how the guys who pay thousands of dollars for a sheep tag, how that is important to conservation. This project is kind of the next evolution, which is bigger than all of that, which is the future of public lands and access and multi-use. How are we going to continue to serve the needs of the public but continue to support the American farmer and rancher and their way of life?”
Project Landlock takes a deep look at what the options are.
Over the past eight years, OnX maps, partnering with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, gathered data on public lands inaccessible without permanent access routes. The results were staggering, as millions upon millions of acres remain locked in isolation.
“I talk to people who say, ‘my hunting sport was more crowded that ever.’ Or, ‘I couldn’t get a camp spot or there were no RV rentals.’ It’s everything. It’s a population thing,” Matzinger said.
He said experts predict there could be 30 million more people in the United States alone over the next decade.
And thus began the partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and Matzinger, to produce a film educating people on the vast amount of public land that we cannot access across the west.
“That’s where it stemmed from, but as I got in and talked to a lot more landowners and ranchers about their perspective on how they feel, I came to realize, a lot of the private land that people let others in to hunt on right now is slowly going away,” he said. “And that is mostly our own doing. I talk to these ranchers, and the stories they tell me is kind of embarrassing to be lumped into that group of people – leaving gates open, emptying up their (black water) tanks on the ground.”
He continued.
“One rancher that I talked to in the block management program, he’s got 12,000 acres of land. He lets the public access it and he has for a long time, and it’s great hunting, Matzinger said. “He’s about fed up with it over the actions of sportsmen and the lack of respect over the last five to 10 years. It’s not worth it anymore. This action highlights what our responsibilities are as sportsmen going forward.”
Throughout the West, public land is scattered, often on obscure ways, over the landscape. Bureau of Land Management acres here, a school section there, and they are not located in neat and tidy packages.
“Interestingly enough, a lot of the ranchers I’ve talked to would like to get rid of these checkerboard areas out,” he said. “It makes more sense for them to do a trade and get this all deeded in one chunk where they can operate and kind of remove those weird boundary lines along those edges.”
This would lead to bigger and better chunks for the public to access, he said.
Over the past several years, the number of people accessing public lands has increased, with the number exploding last year thanks in part due to COVID-19 and people escaping population centers.
“I think we may see a little bit of pull back from that as things begin to open back up, but generally speaking that’s the path we are headed down. And that’s a sheer population thing,” he said.
“You can’t find a camping spot in Montana anymore unless you reserve it the weekend that Rec.gov comes online with the spots,” he said. “You can’t buy an ATV, you have to wait three months. You can’t buy a camper. It’s not just hunting.”
But even if the recent popularity of outdoor recreation wanes, it is only a matter of time that the same number of people, and even more, will take to the field.
With a new crop of hunters wanting to know exactly where their food comes from and how it was taken care of, he said it is important to educate them properly.
“The reason that there is so much great opportunity and so much wildlife is because there is so much vastness of private land that we still have that’s highly managed and regulated,” he said.
So how does someone find public or private land to access?
“ID where you would like to hunt. ID the landowners who may give you access. A lot of times those are the smaller chunks in the middle of these big tracts of lands. The bigger chunks often have an outfitter or a family operation going on.
“Showing up in the offseason, being out there scouting, figuring out where the animals are, if you see a guy out fencing, stop and pick up a conversation with him,” he added. “I just interviewed one rancher who say that in the fall, on average, he’ll get 80 calls a day from people asking permission. He’s not going to pick up the phone. He’s overwhelmed. So when you can, connect with these guys and have a conversation with them. Build the relationship, and let them know you are there for the long run and you respect what they do. You may not immediately gain access on their property, but they will likely point you in the direction of someone who will. And if you just continue to respect them, a lot of times, that will turn into, ‘hey, we got room if you ever want to kill an elk over here.’ A lot of times it’s a long time.”
And regardless of public or private land, what you want to hunt will determine how hard you need to hunt to punch a tag.
“If I want to take an archery bull, I know I am going to have to hunt hard and dig deep, whether I’m hunting public or private. It’s going to take a lot of work to get an arrow into a big bull,” he said. “Whereas if I know I just want to shoot a cow, I know dozens of ranchers who own prime ground who will gladly let you go in there late season and will likely help you pack it out and point you in the right direction to fill your freezer. They like that. A lot of people forget that. These ranchers rely on the public to come in late and manage these herds and help keep them healthy. It works. It’s a mutually, beneficial relationship.”
Now, as home and land prices are through the roof, many out-of-state residents are snatching up properties over asking price, outspending locals and potentially closing prime hunting grounds.
“I live in the hot bed of it, just like you,” the Bozeman native said. “There’s definitely a percentage of people moving in for recreation purposes and closing it down to hunting. Some people don’t believe in hunting at all, so all of a sudden, this ranch goes from being a working cattle ranch to basically a wildlife preserve.
“Access is the key to keeping hunting open. It’s not the anti-hunter move that will shut hunting down. It will be an access thing,” he added. “As soon as the landowners won’t let us on, when the public lands don’t have the management they need, there will be no place for us anymore.”
“The message of this film is, all the access we have right now, and all the public land and private land opportunities, we’ve always been able to enjoy it and never had to fight for it,” he said. “Somebody had to fight for it before us, and the second we forget that we have to continue to fight for this, it’s going to start to go away.”
Hunters, he said, make up a very small percentage of the overall U.S. population. “Every single one of us is an ambassador for the sport of hunting,” he said. “The actions of every single hunter has an impact on the future of hunting.”
So put your best foot forward, he encouraged.
“Whether you hunt private land or public land, just know, we can’t have one without the other. We can’t have vast populations of wildlife on public land right now without big chunks of private land,” he said.
“It’s important that people get involved, on some level,” he added. “Get involved in the next fence pull in your area. Become a member of your local chapter. Volunteer some of your time. That’s why hunting has a place in the U.S. right now. Hunting pays for conservation.”
The film will be released online Sept. 1 through OnX, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.