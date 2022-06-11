Probation, jail time for Spearfish woman guilty of embezzling $33,250 from local business

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse June 2.
Jessica Lynne Hall, 35, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with grand theft by embezzlement, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000.
Hall pleaded guilty to the charge April 28 and on June 2 was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on three years’ probation under the following terms and conditions: that she served 30 days in jail to be completed by Nov. 1, pay court costs of $116.50, and make restitution of $33,250 to Priority Inc. of South Dakota.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said the total amount embezzled from Priority, Inc., a Spearfish business, was $33,250 and that Hall paid the full amount back on April 28.
“She was an accountant for the company, had access to the money, and between August of 2020 and November of 2021, she took that money, in increments, not all at once. Over a period of time,” Fitzgerald said. “It was discovered by another person in the company. She confessed to it and has actually made restitution.”
The dollar amount associated with the grand theft charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
“She did keep her end of the deal by paying restitution -- $33, 250 at the time of the change of plea, so that money has been given to the victims and I would add the victim has been contacted and is in agreement with the plea agreement I just spoke of,” Fitzgerald said.
