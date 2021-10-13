Probation for Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.