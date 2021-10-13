Probation for Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man who waved an unloaded shotgun at his victims just under a year ago was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse Oct. 6.
Jeffrey Colin Stock, 78, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 25, 2020 and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault against two different male victims.
On Oct. 6, Stock pleaded guilty to two lessor counts of simple assault, was granted a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on one year probation. He was also ordered to pay a $400 fine and $96.50 in court costs per count, the sentences to run concurrent.
According to court documents, on Nov. 10, 2020 at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Spearfish Police Department received a call from two male subjects reporting they were being threatened by a third male subject with a shotgun at 446 N. Main St., in Spearfish.
When police arrived, the two male subjects were in the parking lot of the building and told police they had purchased the property and believed the prior owner was removing items from the property which now belonged to them. The victims alleged that when they spoke with the male subject, later identified as Stock, he pulled out a shotgun and began waving it in their direction and yelling for them to leave.
Police entered the building and saw Stock sitting on a chair in the front room with a shotgun propped up beside him.
Once the area was secured police spoke with Stock who told them he had sold the property to the reporting parties and that he had until the next day to vacate the property. Stock told police he grabbed the shotgun and told the two to leave and that he did not intend to harm anyone, but only wanted them to leave.
Police later found the shotgun to be unloaded.
