Probation for ND man guilty of drug charges

DEADWOOD — The driver of a vehicle who was stopped for improper overtaking and found with drugs was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Nov. 17 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Jerrod Lamont Briscoe, 31, of Bismarck, N.D., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 23, 2020 and charged with: possession of marijuana, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound; possession of more than one-half pound, but less than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil.
On Sept. 21, Briscoe pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, and was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $166.50. Strawn ordered the execution of the sentence suspended and placed Briscoe on two years’ probation. Briscoe is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $1,629.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the other charges were dismissed.
According to court documents, the case stems from a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, when law enforcement first observed Briscoe traveling at or below the speed limit near mile marker eight on Interstate 90. Law enforcement followed the vehicle east on I-90 and observed it exit and turn north on US 85. At one point, law enforcement observed Briscoe’s vehicle pass another vehicle and pull in front of it at an unsafe distance, passing too close. Briscoe was stopped by law enforcement for improper overtaking.
While police spoke with Briscoe regarding the traffic violation, the overwhelming smell of air freshener was observed, as well as air fresheners hanging from the gear shift.
Police informed Briscoe they would need to search the vehicle and he admitted to having a few ounces of marijuana but denied there was more than one pound.
A police search of the vehicle revealed a suitcase in the trunk containing a vacuum sealing device and a large black trash bag. Inside the trash bag were three Target shopping bags. A count of the marijuana inside revealed that it was commercially packaged and labeled. The total amount of marijuana was 12 ounces.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.