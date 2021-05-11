Probation for Deadwood man guilty of aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A Deadwood man who stabbed his brother in an altercation during the fall of 2020 was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse April 22.
Ronnie Lott Conn, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault April 22 and was sentenced to three years in prison, with three years suspended, placed on three years’ probation, and ordered to complete the Northern Hills Drug Court Program. As a condition of his probation, Conn must make restitution in the amount of $3,606; $2,324 to Craig Conn and $1,281 to Monument Health. Ronnie Conn is also responsible for $116.50 in court costs and reimbursement of $1,762 in court-appointed attorney fees to Lawrence County.
Court documents say Sept. 15, 2020 at approximately 10:20 a.m., Deadwood police were dispatched to the intersection of Sampson and Spring streets for a report of an individual who was stabbed.
Upon arrival, police observed a male standing by the side of the street, holding his left hand and blood dripping profusely.
The victim said prior to the incident, he went up into the driveway of a Sampson Street residence, which he claims partial ownership with his brother, Ronnie Conn, following the passing of their father.
The victim was driving his construction-issued Bobcat and went to check on the place. Not seeing anyone, he stuck out his middle finger, departed the driveway and proceeded back to his Spring Street job site. The victim said that earlier, Ronnie had driven his vehicle toward him at the job site.
It was at this point that the altercation began, with the victim attempting to use his Bobcat to block Ronnie in his vehicle, so there wouldn’t be an altercation.
A struggle ensued as Ronnie began to open the driver’s side door and the victim began to strike him through the open driver side window, allegedly in order to stop Ronnie from coming after him any further.
The victim said at one point, he swung his hand inside Ronnie’s window and was stabbed with a knife. At this time, he retreated and called 911.
Police made contact with Ronnie at around 10:36 a.m. at the Sampson Street home. He did not have any weapons on him. Police asked Ronnie if he was involved in an altercation with his brother. Ronnie reported the victim pulling up into the driveway and flipping him or the house off with his middle finger and leaving shortly thereafter.
Ronnie said that he then went down to city hall to pay a utility bill and then returned to his home. Ronnie said he then went down to Spring Street to see the work being done and once halfway down Spring Street turned around due to the road being closed on the other side. At this time, he allegedly noticed a Bobcat behind him, whom he assumed to be his brother, getting closer to him. Ronnie said he stopped at the intersection and that the victim hit the back end of his vehicle with the Bobcat, then exited the Bobcat, got hung up on something in the process, and proceeded to the driver window and to throw punches.
Ronnie said he locked his door, but didn’t have time to roll up his window and just left.
Ronnie denied using any object to stab the victim or having any object similar to a weapon in his possession at the time.
Following a search, police did not observe a knife or damage to Ronnie’s vehicle that would be consistent with being rear-ended by the buck piece of a Bobcat.
Monument Hospital staff later advised police that the wound was consistent with a slice and puncture wound and Ronnie was arrested.
Ronnie has been previously convicted of two felonies Jan. 9, 2020 – third degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.