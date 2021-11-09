Probation, DUI court for Deadwood man convicted of 8th DUI

DEADWOOD — A Deadwood man pleaded guilty to his eighth DUI Oct. 12 and was sentenced the same day by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Sigel Joe Antuna, Jr., 63, of Deadwood was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 2 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
Because Antuna was convicted of seven other DUIs within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, the offense was enhanced to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Antuna was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $266.50. Antuna was granted a suspended execution of this sentence and placed on five years’ probation with the following terms and conditions: that he successfully complete 4th Circuit Court DUI program and its associated treatment recommendations; that he participate in the 24/7 PBT program or SCRAM program; that his driver’s license/privileges are revoked for five years; and unless authorized by a work permit, is prohibited from driving any motor vehicles.
Court documents say at approximately 12:14 a.m. May 21, police observed a pickup traveling east at 35 mph near E. Main and Washington streets in Lead, going toward Deadwood.
Police turned around and followed the vehicle, observing several fresh tracks left on the roadway in the rain, which showed that the vehicle had left its lane of travel and went completely into the other lane of travel several times.
Police caught up to the vehicle near 311 Cliff St., in Deadwood. The vehicle was in the opposing lane of travel when police approached it.
The driver, identified as Atuna, advised police he did not have an active driver’s license. Antuna told police he had approximately four mixed drinks that night and had just left the bar in Lead.
When police asked him, on a scale of 1-10, how drunk he was, Antuna replied, “8.” When police asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, Antuna said he could not do them and declined to do them.
Antuna was arrested for DUI. His PBT was .214% at 1:05 a.m.
Antuna’s seven other DUI convictions are as follows: Aug. 14, 1996, June 9, 1998, and Feb. 2, 1999 in Lawrence County; Sept. 15, 2003, March 2, 2012, and May 23, 2019 in Meade County; Feb. 2, 2009 in Pennington County.
