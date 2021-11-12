Prison time, restitution for Spearfish woman who embezzled from Habitat for Humanity Restore

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish woman convicted of embezzling from the Spearfish Habitat for Humanity Restore was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Janeen Ann Keene, 52, pleaded guilty to an amended information April 22 charging her with one count of grand theft by embezzlement, more than $2,500, but less than $5,000. The victim named in the case is the Spearfish Habitat for Humanity Restore.
The information states the theft took place between March 2016 and July 2019.
Keene, a volunteer at the Restore, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to make restitution of $11,000 to Ace American Insurance Company. She was also ordered to pay $286 in court costs and reimburse Lawrence County $3,937 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Adams said the amount Keene pleaded guilty to embezzling and the restitution she was ordered to pay are different, due to the parameters of the plea agreement she entered into.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald says Keene was previously convicted of a felony, grand theft, on Aug. 11, 2015 in Lawrence County.
