Prison time, restitution for Spearfish man convicted of aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man guilty of aggravated assault against a female victim was sentenced Dec. 9, 2021 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Trinity Lee Jaskela, 45, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 21, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, against a female victim.
On Sept. 7, 2021, Jaskela pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Dec. 14, 2021 to 15 years in prison.
Strawn suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Jaskela on five years’ probation.
As part of the terms and conditions of his probation, Jaskela must serve 120 days in prison and immediately upon release from incarceration, successfully complete the 4th Circuit Court DUI program, pay $1,786 in restitution to his victim, and participate in the 24/7 PBT. Jaskela was also ordered to pay $151.62 in court costs.
The incident occurred April 17, 2021 when Jaskela attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the victim by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth.
Aggravated assault is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.