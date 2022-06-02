Prison time for Whitewood man convicted of child abuse

DEADWOOD — A man who knocked out a juvenile’s tooth after kicking in her bedroom door and punching her in the face during an altercation in which he was severely intoxicated on alcohol was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 17.
Mark Joseph Smith, 45, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 1, 2021 and originally charged with one count of aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines, and one count of aggravated assault against a second victim, also a Class 3 felony, or, in the alternative, child abuse, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Relating to the same case, he was also charged by information with interference with emergency communication Nov. 22, 2021, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
Smith pleaded guilty to child abuse and interference with emergency communications March 29 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the child abuse charge. Strawn suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Smith on five years’ probation with the following terms and conditions: that he serve 90 days in prison with credit for time served of 16 days and not possess or consume any mind-altering substances, including alcoholic beverages or THC while he is on probation. On the interference with emergency communications charge, Smith is responsible for paying costs of $96.50 by Jan. 1, 2023.
Smith is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $1,703 and prosecution costs of $60.
According to court documents, at10:39 p.m. Nov. 20, 2021, police were dispatched to 1222 North St. in Whitewood for a domestic violence incident in progress. Dispatchers said they could hear screaming and an assault in progress.
When police arrived on scene, a male, identified as Smith, was inside the kitchen yelling at a female, but stepped outside to speak with police. Smith had a bite mark on his wrist/forearm area and had blood in his mouth, consistent with being punched in the face.
Smith told police he had been drinking and, “these girls always get him into trouble.” When asked what took place, he only spoke of his bite mark and bloody mouth, stating that “they attacked him.”
Police then spoke with a 44-year-old adult female, who was cradling her arm, alleging she could not move it without severe pain. The female told police Smith had been drinking Fireball whiskey, and that whenever he does, he becomes violent. The female told Smith not to come home, since he had been drinking. Smith became angry and arrived at the home to find that the female had latched the front door closed.
Smith kicked the front door in and it hit the female in the face, knocking her to the ground, where she fell onto her arm. Smith then entered the home and grabbed the female’s forearm, dragging her into the kitchen. In doing so, police say he dislocated the shoulder and broke a bone in her forearm.
The adult female yelled to her 16-year-old daughter, who was in her bedroom, to call 911 to report the assault. Smith then stepped over the adult female, headed to the bedroom the juvenile female was in. Smith kicked that door in, punched the juvenile twice in the face, once in the left eye/forehead area, and once in the mouth, breaking a tooth out of the juvenile’s mouth. Smith then took the phone from the juvenile and ended the call with dispatch. The juvenile’s version of the story was identical to the adult female’s.
A portable breath test administered on Smith resulted in a BAC of 0.198.
A portable breath test from the female victim resulted in a BAC of 0.128.
The adult female was taken via ambulance to Monument Health in Spearfish, while the juvenile was treated for her wounds and rode along with her mother.
