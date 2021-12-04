Prison time for Spearfish man convicted of sexual contact with a minor

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man nearly 60 years older than his victim was convicted of sexual contact with a minor under age 16 and sentenced Nov. 18 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Ronald Clarence Cline, 74, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of sexual contact with a minor under age 16, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Cline pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of sexual contact with a minor under age 16 and was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $183.08. Comer further ordered that the execution of the sentence be suspended, and Cline be placed on probation for eight years upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 180 days in prison, undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow all its recommendations, have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18 years, and follow the sexual offender’s registry laws.
According to court documents, the crime took place in November 2020, when Cline was 72 to 73 years old at the time and the victim was 14.
