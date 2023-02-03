Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD – A Rapid City man driving a van that struck a motorcycle killing its driver in 2021 was sentenced by 4th Circuit Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Jan. 17.
Joseph Edward Cava, 42, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 8, 2021 and charged with: manslaughter in the second degree, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The charges are in relation to events that occurred May 16, 2021. The manslaughter charge alleges that Cava recklessly killed a male victim. The assault charge alleges Cava recklessly caused bodily injury to a female victim.
On Nov. 8, 2022, Cava pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and simple assault.
On Jan. 17, Cava was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years suspended and ordered to pay court costs of $369.70 on the manslaughter charge. On the assault charge, Cava was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended and ordered to pay court costs of $96.50.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 1:42 p.m. May 16, 2021 when Cava, driving a 2017 Ford Transit Van attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. The van collided with a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle which was westbound on Highway 14A. James Hoag, 60, of Black Hawk, was the Harley driver.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cynthia Hoag, 57, of Black Hawk, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
Information filed in the case indicates Cava was previously convicted of a felony, DUI third offense, Nov. 29, 2012.
