Prison time for ND woman convicted of drug charges

DEADWOOD — A woman stopped for speeding in Lead back in 2019 and found to be in possession of illegal drugs, was sentenced Dec. 9 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Kaitlin Marie Kilber, 26, of Bismarck, North Dakota, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 7, 2019 and charged with: possession of more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; possession of marijuana, more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute (hash oil), a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled drug or substance (hash oil), a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
On Dec. 9, Kilber pleaded guilty to possession of more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil. On the marijuana distribution charge, she was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years suspended and ordered to pay $588.54 in court costs.
On the has oil possession charge, Kilber was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended.
She was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $1,842.
The sentences will run concurrent and Kilber receives credit for time served of 17 days
Court documents say on Aug. 4, 2019 at approximately 7:57 p.m., law enforcement was sitting stationary in an approach on US 14A near mile post 36 in the city of Lead and clocked a white Honda SUV bearing North Dakota license plates traveling 39 mph in a 25-mph speed limit zone east past the officer’s location.
The vehicle was stopped by police on Fairview Road near Hearst Avenue and the driver was identified by her North Dakota driver license as Kilber.
During the course of the stop, consent was given the officer to search the vehicle. Kilber produced a marijuana grinder and told police that was all she had.
A search of the vehicle revealed various packages of marijuana from a dispensary in Colorado. The estimated weight of the marijuana was determined to be more than one pound. The search also revealed various packages of marijuana wax that weighed more than one pound.
Through a police investigation, it was determined the marijuana was purchased in Colorado, destined for Bismarck, N.D.
