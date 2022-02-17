Prison time for ND man convicted of 8th DUI

DEADWOOD — A North Dakota man, convicted of his eighth DUI, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Monte Roy Goodman, 49, of Minot, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 23, 2019 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in blood, related to an incident that occurred Oct. 12, 2019.
Because Goodman had seven previous DUI convictions in the last 25 years — Aug. 4, 2009 in Minot County, N.D.; July 23, 2010 in Stark County, N.D.; Aug. 2, 2010, July 25, 2012, and June 22, 2015 in Ward County, N.D.; March 30, 2011 and June 27, 2012 in McHenry County, N.D. — the punishment in this case was enhanced to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Goodman pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 9, 2021 and was sentenced Feb. 10 to five years in prison with credit for time served of 119 days and ordered to pay $156.50 in in court costs. A fine was waived for hardship. As part of the sentence, Goodman’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of South Dakota was revoked for three years. He was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $968.95.
According to court documents, on Oct. 12, 2019 at approximately 2:37 p.m., Spearfish police dispatch received a complaint about a maroon pickup that was tailgating and weaving in and out of traffic. It later turned south on US Highway 85 toward Deadwood. There were multiple vehicle complaints made on the same vehicle in both Harding County and Butte County earlier in the day.
As police were entering Deadwood near mile marker 41 on US 14A, the maroon Dodge Ram pickup was observed pulling into a parking space near the top of the Travelodge parking lot at approximately 2:55 p.m.
Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Goodman, who told police his license was revoked and state radio confirmed the revocation.
Police observed Goodman to have slurred speech. Police asked Goodman how much alcohol he had to drink. Goodman told police he had nothing to drink.
A PBT administered by police showed his BAC to be .268%.
Goodman was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
Upon inventorying the vehicle, police discovered an empty Rolling Rock beer bottle in the center console cup holder, as well as two empty Rolling Rock beer bottles on the passenger seat. A cooler behind the passenger seat was also located, which contained a partial 12-pack of Rolling Rock, three empty Rolling Rock beer bottles, and an almost-empty 750 ml bottle of Pendleton whiskey.
