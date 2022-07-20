Prison time for man convicted of 6th DUI

DEADWOOD — Three years in prison for a local man who skidded to a stop at a Spearfish stop light and was later convicted of his sixth DUI, the sentencing by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse held July 5.
Clark Llewellyn Towery, 55, of Belle Fourche was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 22, 2021 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was .08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
According to information filed by prosecuting attorney Brenda Harvey, Towery had previously been convicted of five DUIs: Nov. 25, 1998 in Custer County; June 23, 1998 in Pennington County; Aug. 1, 2005 and Sept. 15, 2015 in Meade County; and March 28, 2018 in Butte County, making the sixth DUI conviction a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Towery pleaded guilty to the sixth DUI charge May 3 and was sentenced July 5 to five years in prison with two years suspended and credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $266.50 and reimburse Lawrence County $1,086 in court-appointed attorney fees.
According to court documents, on Sept. 10, 2021 at approximately 12:18 a.m., Spearfish police observed a silver 2005 Ford F-250 traveling east on West Illinois Street and stop at the stop sign at its intersection with North Main Street. The vehicle left black marks on the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Towery.
Police observed an open beer can and a glass with a mixed drink in it. Towery had extremely slurred speech, his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and his eyelids were droopy, according to police, who could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Towery was unable to provide police with insurance information. He was unsteady on his feet and his movements were slow and uncoordinated, police say.
Towery told police he had a few mixed drinks and a couple of beers. He said he was a level eight on a scale of zero to 10, as to how intoxicated he felt he was. Field sobriety tests were administered and police observed numerous indicators of intoxication and impairment. Police obtained a PTB of .185% from Towery. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County jail.
