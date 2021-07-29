Prison time for Lead meth, cocaine dealer

DEADWOOD — A local woman found guilty of methamphetamine and cocaine distribution, who originally faced a list of more than 20 drug charges was sentenced July 15 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Cassidy Marie Bingham, 31, of Lead was sentenced on multiple case files, the sentences to run concurrent.
Bingham pleaded guilty April 22 to four counts of distribution of more than five grams of methamphetamine that occurred on Dec. 9, 2020, Jan. 11, Jan. 14, and Feb. 3 and was sentenced to eight years in prison per count, with credit for time served of 124 days. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $566 and $3,385 to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for the costs of urinalysis and/or testing or buy money of the controlled substances.
Bingham also pleaded guilty April 22 to one count of distribution of a controlled drug or substance, cocaine, that occurred Sept. 2, 2020 and was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for time served of five days. She was also ordered to pay $166.50 in court costs and $500 to the DCI for the costs of urinalysis and/or testing or buy money of the controlled substances in this case. She is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County for $1,958 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Bingham also pleaded guilty to one count of felony failure to appear that occurred Jan. 6 and was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $166.50 in court costs.
The remaining charges in the case were dismissed by the prosecution.
