Prison time for Lead man convicted of aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A man with an extensive criminal background, deemed a significant risk to the public after stabbing a man in April 2020, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse June 3.
Julian Scott Dahlinger, 20, of Lead pleaded no contest to aggravated assault April 1 and was sentenced to eight years in prison with four years suspended and credit for time served of 15 days. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $187.50 and to reimburse Lawrence County for $3,491 in court-appointed attorney fees.
At sentencing, Comer set forth aggravating circumstances regarding the conviction and sentencing and, in accordance with SDCL 22-6-11, found the following aggravating circumstances to exist, posing a significant risk to the public and requiring departure from a presumptive probation sentence for the following reasons: Dahlinger received his first felony conviction for escape in 2018 and while on probation for that offense, was convicted of a second felony in 2019. In 2021, Dahlinger pleaded guilty to his third and fourth felony offenses; Dahlinger has an extensive juvenile history; Dahlinger violated his probation on several occasions; Dahlinger has, through his actions, proven that he is not a candidate for continued probation and needs a structured environment; and Dahlinger has struggled maintaining sobriety.
Court documents say police were dispatched to 115 Siever St. in Lead April 13, 2020 at approximately 11:35 p.m. for an assault in which someone was allegedly stabbed.
The caller, Dahlinger, was the reporting party, stating to dispatch that he was in a fight and stabbed somebody. Dispatch advised police that the victim of the stabbing had left the scene. Police later initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the victim hunched over, appearing to be in pain, being driven to the hospital by his girlfriend. The victim said he had been stabbed three times.
When police arrived at Dahlinger’s residence, his girlfriend advised that the two couples had been drinking together and said she did not see a knife involved in the fight and that it happened very fast. Police located a large kitchen knife in the sink, which allegedly had a red substance on it that looked to be consistent with blood.
Some of the altercation occurred in the bedroom, where police observed blood spatter on the wall near the bed and on the bed comforter and sheet.
When Dahlinger returned home, he advised police that the two couples had been drinking together. Dahlinger said he began to argue with his girlfriend and the victim got involved.
Dahlinger said the victim choked him out three times and that the victim came after him with a kitchen knife, showing police cuts on his forearms that were from trying to get the knife. Police said the cuts were superficial and appeared to be old.
Dahlinger had a very swollen right eye and small scratches to the face and appeared to be intoxicated, continually upset and crying. Police called for a medical unit to evaluate him and Dahlinger declined any medical treatment.
When police placed Dahlinger under arrest for aggravated assault, he became very resistive, throwing himself around and saying police were assaulting him. Refusing and fighting to not to get in the patrol car, Dahlinger kicked one officer before being transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
While at the jail, Dahlinger refused to get dressed into the jail uniform and had to be placed into the restraint chair, from which he kicked another officer before being fully restrained.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.