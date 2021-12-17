Prison time for Belle Fourche man sentenced in meth case

DEADWOOD — A local man guilty of meth possession was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Dec. 2.
Brandon Roy Bonebrake, 35, of Belle Fourche was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 28 and charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Bonebrake pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, Sept. 23 and was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended and credit for time served of seven days. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and to reimburse Lawrence County $980.11 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Court documents say on July 15 at approximately 11:34 a.m., police paced a vehicle northbound on US Highway 85 south of Kerwin Lane going 55 mph in the 45-mph-zone. A traffic stop was initiated and Bonebrake was identified as the driver. Before joining police in the patrol vehicle, a loaded 9mm handgun was removed from the holster on his belt. It was determined that Bonebrake had two active warrants out of Lawrence County and he was held on the warrants.
Additional information about any drugs in his possession was not available in court filings.
Information filed in the case indicates that Bonebrake has previously been convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Butte County May 5, 2011.
